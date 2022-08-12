THE CITY of Greater Bendigo has defended attempts to evict people from a Huntly camping ground as the housing crisis ratchets up pressure on councillors.
Mayor Andrea Metcalf says 3000 people are currently waiting on lists for affordable housing in the Bendigo area.
"The development of social and affordable housing has failed to keep pace with demand and the COVID-19 pandemic has created a perfect storm of issues across society that are impacting how people live," she has said.
Cr Metcalf wrote the letter to the editor - which is published here - in response to public criticisms of the council's plan to ban all forms of camping at the Huntly Lions Reserve.
A number of campers have told the Advertiser they are reluctant to leave Bendigo because it is where their work, family and other support networks are.
The Department of Environment, Land, Water and Planning is yet to sign off on the ban.
Cr Metcalf said the council was not equipped to keep allowing people to camping at the park for long periods.
"It is incredibly sad to see people in such vulnerable positions but people living in areas that are not designated for long-term stays, such as the Huntly Lions Park, is not a good outcome for the people staying there," she said.
"This site has a toilet but no shower and no power. It is not set up for camping and as such has never been intended for long term camping. It was only ever intended as a rest stop and, at most, a night or two of accommodation."
