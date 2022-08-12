Thunder, Tigers meet in crucial CVFLW clash

Thunder and Kyneton will meet in a crucial clash on Sunday for round 17 of the 2022 Central Victoria Football League Women's season.
After it came to light earlier in the week that Thunder had breached the player points system during two rounds, there was a major change to the overall league standings.
The club's breaches occurred in round 14 against Golden Square, and the following week in round 15 against Eaglehawk - which has resulted in the Bulldogs and Hawks instead being awarded four premiership points for the match.
This had a drastic impact on the ladder and ultimately means the Tigers are now potentially out of finals after having already been in prime contention to make the top-four at the end of the regular season before the breach was discovered.
Due to ladder percentage, Tigers will need a win this week and for Eaglehawk to lose to Castlemaine in order to make finals.
If Kyneton were to lose to the Thunder and Eaglehawk loses to Castlemaine then the Tigers will need Kerang to beat Eaglehawk in the final round to make finals.
Castlemaine heads into this weekend's match against Eaglehawk on the back of a thrilling two-point win over Golden Square last weekend.
Magpies had a 24-point lead at the start of the final quarter, but the Bulldogs bit back and almost took out the game.
Heading into the match against Eaglehawk, they won't be taking any chances, especially after the Hawks themselves showed form with a two-point win over the Tigers last weekend.
Kerang was scheduled to head to Wade Street to take on the Bulldogs, but have forfeited the match.
North Bendigo and Strathfieldsaye have the bye.
*Updated after points breach*
1. Castlemaine (48) 722.22% 12-0
2. Golden Square (40) 525.56 10-2
3. Kyneton (32) 181.44% 8-5
4. Thunder (28) 532.26% 7-5
5. Eaglehawk (28) 213.28% 7-5
6. Strathfieldsaye (16) 36.06% 4-9
7. North Bendigo (4) 6.66% 1-12
8. Kerang (4) 3.38% 1-9
