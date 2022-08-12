Weekend results crucial for Braves men's ladder position ahead of playoffs

Bendigo Braves men have safely locked in a spot for the NBL1 South conference playoffs.
However, their results in this weekend's double-header will determine their final standing on the ladder and whether they will have a double-chance for playoffs.
Braves men head into the final round of the home-and-away season in fifth position and if they wrap up the weekend with two wins it will see them rise up the standings and lock in a double-chance for playoffs.
First up is an away clash against the third-placed Kilsyth Cobras on Saturday night.
"In terms of defence they play a similar style to us," Braves men's coach Steven Black said.
"For this match we need to pick up the offensive movement and the pace at which we play as it's a level where we're more comfortable."
Braves men head into round 16 after a challenging 10-point win over the Melbourne Tigers last week, final result 70-60.
To wrap up the weekend, they will then take on regional rivals the Ballarat Miners who are well out of finals contention in 13th position on the ladder.
Bendigo Braves women head into the final round of the home-and-away season in top position on the ladder.
This weekend they're on the road for a double-header which starts on Saturday night against the Kilsyth Cobras.
The Braves' opponent might be out of finals contention, however, coach Mark Alabakov said the match still presented an obstacle.
"Next week is going to be a bit of a dress rehearsal for finals," he said earlier in the week.
"Kilsyth are out of the mix, but they have one of the most elite front-lines with Lauren Scherf and Chloe Bibby.
"They pose different challenges in comparison to other teams we've faced that tend to be more perimeter attack heavy."
Braves head into the match on the back of a 100-52 win over the Melbourne Tigers last week.
They will look to keep the momentum alive this week against the Cobras and also during their second match on Sunday against regional rivals the Ballarat Miners.
Miners face a do-or-die weekend as they sit one spot shy of playoffs and are in dire need of a win to make the business end of the season.
