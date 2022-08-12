Bendigo Advertiser
Home/Sport/Footy HQ

HDFNL: Blues make five changes for qualifying final clash with Grasshoppers

Luke West
By Luke West
Updated August 12 2022 - 4:49am, first published 4:17am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
CLASS ACT: Mount Pleasant's Ben Weightman is the HDFNL's leading goalkicker with 65. The Blues play Colbinabbin in Saturday's qualifying final.

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Luke West

Luke West

Sports reporter

Local News

Get the latest Bendigo news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.