HDFNL: Blues make five changes for qualifying final clash with Grasshoppers

MOUNT Pleasant has made five changes to its side for Saturday's Heathcote District league qualifying final against Colbinabbin.
The two sides met last Saturday in the final home and away round with the Blues winning a thriller by two points, but it will be a vastly different Mount Pleasant side that takes to the field at Lockington.
The Blues have included defender Will Wallace, vice-captain Bryce Hinneberg, Pat O'Brien, Luke Marchesi and Nick Butler for what is the club's first finals encounter against traditional rival Colbinabbin since 2007.
Out of last week's side is defender Michael Whiting (hamstring), Zac Featherby, Jack Teasdale, Connor Mulquiny and Jacob Hopley.
"It's fairly close to a full strength side for us," Mount Pleasant co-coach Darren Walsh said on Friday.
"Mick (Whiting) has a slight hamstring, but he ran laps on Tuesday and Thursday and we'd expect him to probably be back next week.
"We've lost Mitch Bennett for the rest of the year and Zane Keighran is still out, so we're in fairly good shape as far as our list goes."
The Blues and Grasshoppers have played two cracking home and away contests, with Mount Pleasant winning both games by two points.
In both games the Blues had to come from well behind at three quarter-time - by 20 points last week and 18 points in round nine.
"I don't want us to be in the same position again at three quarter-time against Colbo as both times we've played them," Walsh said.
"We've got to get off to a good start and get ourselves in front early because we have the confidence that we can run the game out really well in the last quarter.
"We know there will be momentum for each side throughout the game and it's probably whichever team handles those shifts that will come out on top."
Colbinabbin has a big in for the game with reigning best and fairest and gun forward/mid Jed Brain returning after missing the Grasshoppers' past two games with an ankle injury.
"Jed will play. He trained well last night, so it's great to have him back," Colbinabbin coach Julian Bull said.
"He probably could have played last week, but we erred on the side of caution."
The Grasshoppers named an extended squad of 25 on Thursday night.
"We're still working through the make-up of our final team," Bull said.
"We'll see what the weather conditions are like, but at this stage we've still got the extended bench."
Bull needs no reminding of the importance of the Grasshoppers taking their chances on Saturday.
Although Colbinabbin is 0-2 against Mount Pleasant this season, the Grasshoppers have had more scoring shots than the Blues in both games.
"Sometimes you take your chances in games and sometimes you don't," Bull said.
"Hopefully, when the whips are cracking is the time you're taking your chances.
"In terms of what's happened in our last quarters against Mounts with the fadeouts it's something we've been working on and, hopefully, our strategies make sure it doesn't happen again."
The winner will play minor premier Lockington-Bamawm United in next week's second semi-final.
Meanwhile, North Bendigo and White Hills will clash in Sunday's elimination final at Colbinabbin.
The two sides split their home and away meetings 1-1, while the Demons head into the game in their best form of the season having won their past three matches.
The Demons have made one change from last week's side that beat Huntly by 69 points with assistant coach Brady Childs returning from a hand injury, while Hamish Richards is out.
The Bulldogs welcome back skipper Aarryn Craig from an ankle injury as well as Zaiyden Richards and Riley Paetow, while the outs are James Bennett and under-18 players Lucas Keating and Nathan Anderson.
"We probably think this is our strongest side for the second half of the season," North Bendigo coach Rob Bennett said.
"Looking at the three guys we've brought in with Craigy, Zaiyden and Riley, it gives us a bit more depth in our midfield group which is where we probably fell away in our last two home and away games (losses to Mount Pleasant and LBU)."
