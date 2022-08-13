Welcome from Bendigo Advertiser editor Peter Kennedy

Dear valued subscriber,
Firstly, thank you for your support of the Bendigo Advertiser, and welcome to my first dedicated subscriber newsletter. These will be a weekly offering, exclusive to those who support our local journalism via their deeply appreciated support of this masthead.
I hope that by my sharing some thoughts about the week that was, some of the highlights and even some of the news behind the news, you will find these newsletters informative and enjoyable.
Recently, just like about 40 per cent of Bendigo has done before me, I contracted COVID-19, and whilst I've mostly recovered, the virus continues to extract a toll upon workplaces across our city.
For me, it was almost an afterthought to take a RAT in the cold pre-dawn darkness one recent early Saturday morning, but I felt like I'd been walking a delicate tightrope for the past 24 hours, despite a series of negative rats.
Thank God I did that test....
After almost gagging when I twirled the long cotton swab against the back of my throat, it was then my eyes turn to register their protest as the swab went deep into my nasal cavities, one after the other.
Watery eyes are always late to the party when you do a rat. I'm not sure that will ever change.
That done, I swished the swab around a few times in those precious few millilitres of fluid in the testing tube, poured a few drops onto the testing plate, and waited.
And then it happened. As the liquid creeped across the slide, it quickly showed up not one, but two bright pink lines.
Bugger.
They looked like prison bars - kind of appropriate I thought to myself given I'd just been effectively sentenced to seven days of home detention.
I made myself a coffee and gently woke my wife, whispering those three magic words in her ear.
"I've got Covid".
In hindsight, probably not what anyone wants to hear first thing in the morning.
That done, I logged onto the Covid info page, and set about registering my positive result. It's a simple and straight forward process - and it's really important you do it if you test positive.
Then I started to read the 'what next' stuff. Who to tell, what to do, what your partner needs to do etc. Again, it's not difficult to work your way through it all.
I wasn't surprised to return a positive rat - after all, about 45,000 people here in Bendigo have already beaten me to it.
Turns out I was a bit too early - in more ways than one.
Don't forget to check out some of the stories that made headlines this week, below.
And until next time - welcome, and thanks again.
Peter Kennedy, editor, Bendigo Advertiser
Peter has worked in a variety of senior leadership roles within the local media industry across more than three decades, and enjoys being part of a team committed to keeping Bendigo up to date with the latest news and sport.
