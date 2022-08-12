LVFNL: Coaching trio to call it a day at final siren on Saturday

THE curtain will come down on the tenure of three Loddon Valley league senior coaches at the final siren of Saturday's round 18.
The final round of the season also signals the end of the coaching stints of Wayne Mitrovic at Maiden Gully YCW, Luke Freeman at Newbridge and Jack Daley at Calivil United.
Mitrovic is the longest-tenured of the trio, with this the fifth year he has been at the helm of the Eagles.
One of the region's most respected football figures, Mitrovic will close out his Eagles stint against Bears Lagoon-Serpentine at Serpentine.
"I'm at ease with the decision; I knew before the season started that this was going to be my last year," said Mitrovic, who has continued to pull the boots on for the Eagles.
"Obviously, the main focus is we finish off with a win on Saturday.
"I feel we've been building well in the second half of the season and if we can bring the energy and effort then we'll give ourselves a chance on Saturday.
"There has been a lot of work gone into our gameplan and ball movement that I think the boys will be able to take forward under whoever the new coach will be."
Although he has been at the Eagles for five years, Mitrovic has only coached four seasons after 2020 was wiped out due to COVID.
The Eagles made the finals in Mitrovic's first two years at the helm, bowing out to Mitiamo in the 2018 preliminary final and Bears Lagoon-Serpentine in the 2019 first semi-final.
While it's Mitrovic's last game as Eagles' coach, there is also the prospect Saturday could be the last game Maiden Gully YCW's senior team plays in the LVFNL given it has applied to join the Heathcote District league.
However, the Eagles will now have to go through the AFL Central Victoria appeals process after their clearance bid was this week overwhelmingly voted against by the majority of LVFNL clubs.
Meanwhile, one of Daley or Freeman will bow out from their coaching position as a winner with Calivil United hosting Newbridge.
Freeman has been in charge of the Maroons since 2020, but didn't get the chance to coach his first game until 2021 due to the COVID-abandonment of his first season.
While that abandoned 2020 season was two years ago, Freeman has no doubt the impact has continued to be felt all throughout his coaching stint.
"I don't think you can under-estimate the impact COVID has had on some people with footy," Freeman said.
"For some players - not all players - I think football in terms of their level of priorities has probably dropped a bit and that has been one of the biggest challenges I've faced.
"The first two years (2020 and 2021) were really tough.
"There was the hope in 2020 that the season would go ahead, which it never did, and then there was the hope last year that the season would continue and be completed, which it wasn't.
"This year we've been looking at the flow-on effect of those people who have experienced life away from footy and realised there's other things to do with their time.
"So to try and re-engage them back in has been the biggest challenge.
"I've enjoyed my time at Newbridge and if we can finish with a win on Saturday I think it can change the way players feel about moving into the pre-season.
"It has been a tough year for us in terms of challenges with personnel and it hasn't quite worked out the way we wanted and, unfortunately, we're going to miss playing finals, but there's a chance we can move a spot up the ladder on Saturday and we still want to finish as high as we can."
This has been Daley's first season of senior coaching with the Demons in what has been a tough initiation given the personnel challenges the side has faced, particularly late in the season due to COVID and injury, while he has also had his own injuries to deal with having been restricted to just eight games.
"It has certainly been hard going... I don't know if it gets much tougher with the amount of injuries we've had and then getting hit with COVID as well," Daley said.
"We're banged up and the tale of the year has been we get a few back, but a few going out as well and it just hasn't gone our way, unfortunately.
"Hopefully, we can finish the season on a good note on Saturday against Newbridge."
It has certainly been a case of "what if" this year for the Demons, who are on the bottom of the ladder, but have had a string of near-misses having lost five games by 14 points or losses.
As well as Maiden Gully YCW (currently 6th), Newbridge (7th) and Calivil United (9th), it will also be season over for Inglewood (8th) on Saturday, with the Blues facing a tough final day at Pyramid Hill.
Having battled for the best part of two decades, the Blues were the LVFNL's big story of the first month when they won three of their first four games, but have since lost 11 on the trot.
"We still know we've got a long way to go, but we want to finish the season off with a solid effort on Saturday," Inglewood coach Darrell Billett said.
"We're realistic in that we know it's going to be tough, especially up there, but we want to show the league that we're competitive and we can look forward to what will, hopefully, be a much improved year again next year."
The three wins the Blues have recorded this year against Calivil United (round 1), Maiden Gully YCW (round 2) and Newbridge (round 4) is their most in a season since 2016.
