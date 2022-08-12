Herbert endures tough opening round at St. Jude Championship

Lucas Herbert has started the 2022 PGA Tour FedEx playoffs with an over-par round.
Herbert teed up in the opening-event of the three tournament series with a three-over par scorecard after a challenging day at the St. Jude Championship in Memphis.
Advertisement
After the front nine at TPC Southwind Herbert was three-over after carding a birdie on the par-four second, followed by bogeys on holes five and seven before a double on the par-three eighth.
Herbert opened the back nine with a birdie on the par-four 10th, followed by another on the par-four 13th.
He was one-over par with five to play and looked to be heading back under-par, but was hindered by back-to-back bogeys on holes 17 and 18 to finish three-over for the day.
South Korean Si Woo Kim and American J.J Spaun are the round one leaders at eight-under.
The best of the Australians is Jason Day at five-under.
Herbert returns to the course for the second round at 3.44AM (AEST) on Saturday morning alongside Kurt Kitayama and Sebastian Munoz.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.