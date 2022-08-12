HDFNL netball: Bloods, Blues eye early finals edge

ELMORE will face a Mount Pleasant side with nothing to lose when HDFNL A-grade netball finals make their long-awaited return this weekend.
The Bloods and Blues clash at Lockington on Saturday in what will be the first finals match played since the 2019 grand final between White Hills and Colbinabbin.
It will be followed by an elimination final showdown at Colbinabbin on Sunday between the Grasshoppers and Huntly.
Following no play at all in 2020 and the cancellation of the season before any finals were played in 2021, it's fair to say the anticipation leading into this year's finals series has rarely been higher.
For one of Elmore, which finished the home and away season in second place with a 14-2 record, or Mount Pleasant, third with an 11-5 record, a spot in the second semi-final against White Hills and the opportunity for a direct passage into this year's grand final awaits.
In a season in which all clubs have at various stages been at less than full strength due to COVID, influenza and other illnesses and injuries, Elmore joint playing coach Gabe Richards said all her side could do was to be as best prepared as possible.
"We're feeling alright - we're just focused on trying to get everyone back on court and playing," she said.
"But I guess that has been a story for everyone this season, just trying to get a full team on the court.
"You never know who might be missing on Saturday, all year it has been like that - a real juggle.
"But we're really excited finals are here because we didn't get to do it last year."
That was one of the real travesties of last season after the Bloods dominated the competition with an unblemished 12-0 record before the season was called off.
Only two of those wins were by under 20 goals, and even then only barely, with Colbinabbin coming closest with losses by 18 and 19 goals.
Richards said while it was disappointing, the club had well and truly moved on from what transpired last year.
"Obviously it's what all clubs play for, so to actually get there is exciting," she said.
"We're not feeling any pressure going into it though as we didn't finish on top, so there shouldn't be any pressure.
"We've certainly put pressure on ourselves to perform at a certain level and that's where our pressure will come from.
"We know what level we need to perform at and we are hoping to play that way."
Mount Pleasant is the definite underdog after losing both of its previous matches this season against Elmore by 26 goals in round one and 25 in round 10.
An obvious key for the Bloods as the league's most dominant goal shooter, Richards expects those results will serve as plenty of motivation for the Blues.
"They are a very competitive side and don't back down from any contest," she said.
"I have a real affinity for Mounts and really respect what they do and the way that they play.
"It will be a tough game and we'll certainly have to come out and play our brand of netball and get it done."
And while it ultimately played a part in the Bloods being unable to secure top spot ahead of finals, Richards said the Bloods had very quickly moved on from the incident, which led to them being not only stripped of a win against Huntly, but also their points scored and percentage from the game, for a scoresheet infringement.
"To be honest, it was disappointing for the other clubs involved," she said.
"We felt a little bit guilty that we should have been the ones penalised for our mistake and no one else.
"That was our disappointment, but you have to move on and it is what it is."
We've certainly put pressure on ourselves to perform at a certain level and that's where our pressure will come from.- Gabe Richards
It's been more of a slow-building season for Mount Pleasant, which lost its opening two matches and two in the middle of the season, but will head into Saturday's showdown on an impressive six-game winning streak.
Goal attack/wing attack Megan Baird hopes it's a sign the Blues are hitting their straps at the right time.
"There's been a few injuries here and there and we had a slow start actually, but we've found our feet," she said.
"It was a relatively new bunch of girls to start with, but we have come together nicely.
"Third place is sitting well with us at the moment."
While Richards rates as arguably the biggest threat, Baird, who will miss the clash with a knee injury, said restricting the supply of ball into the Bloods' attacking third was the bigger priority.
"You know that once they get it in there it's so easy to get the ball into Gabe, so stopping their centre passes will be a real goal," she said.
The Blues have a weapon of their own at goal shooter in Liv Slattery, one of the top newcomers to the Heathcote District league in 2022.
Baird has every confidence Slattery can carry her excellent form into finals as the Blues look for a way to break the dominance of the league's top two teams.
"Having Liv's height and her knowledge has been amazing; she has slotted in so nicely," Baird said.
"But finals are going to be tough.
"Elmore and White Hills are incredible teams and they have both got incredible coaches.
"I don't want to go in saying we can't (overcome them), but they are both very good sides and are where they are on the ladder for a reason.
"But it comes down to whatever happens on the day."
In Sunday's elimination final, Colbinabbin will be chasing its third win this season against Huntly.
The Grasshoppers defeated the Hawks three weeks ago by 13 goals, while the margin was 16 goals earlier in the season.
Both teams will be coming off losses - the Grasshoppers beaten last week by Mount Pleasant by 10 goals and Huntly defeated 65-38 by White Hills.
