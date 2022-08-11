BFNL netball: Bloods coach Hobbs expecting tough test against Magpies

SOUTH Bendigo will be looking to sharpen its game ahead of finals in a tough round 17 assignment at Maryborough.
The Bloods, who are on track to meet Castlemaine in this season's elimination final, made it back-to-back wins with a 55-37 victory at Strathfieldsaye last weekend.
It followed a stirring one-goal win over third-placed Gisborne the week before.
That win grew only grew in prominence after Gisborne rebounded strongly to knock off flag fancy Kangaroo Flat by five goals at Gardiner Reserve.
The Bloods' win over the Storm was the perfect way to celebrate the achievements of joint captain Steph Goode, who played her 150th game.
A WRAP OF LAST WEEK:
Coach Jannelle Hobbs is hoping to carry that momentum into a testing encounter against an always competitive Maryborough, which had its moments in a loss to Sandhurst last week.
"Maryborough is always a tough prospect over there and I think they have developed a really good side," she said.
"When we played them in the first round we didn't shake them off until the second half.
"I can't speak highly enough of their goaling combination and they have some really good young players.
"I'm confident we can get the job done over there, but as I have told the girls, you can't afford to take the foot off the pedal at any stage.
"Their ladder position doesn't do them justice; they are always better than what that shows."
With their first week of finals destiny already known, Hobbs said the last two home and away matches, including their round 18 encounter against Kangaroo Flat, were all about preparing as best possible for finals for the Bloods.
She felt last week's 18-goal win was a real 'confidence booster' and was rapt to see her players avoid the dreaded letdown that sometimes follows an important win.
"We used it as a bit of an opportunity to try a few things - it was probably the last real chance we'll get to do that before finals," she said.
"We looked at a couple of different combinations and rested a few players for a quarter or so.
"But they are all combined well, with Chloe Gray having a standout game in centre, feeding the ball beautifully to our goalers and providing real drive through the midcourt.
"I thought our defence was excellent with Alicia (McGlashan), Steph (Goode) and having Amy Morrissey back, with Ella Flavell in there at wing defence.
"It was a good team effort. I was a bit worried as sometimes after a good win like we had over Gisborne, teams can be a little flat, but they came out really well."
The Magpies, led by their strong goal shooting combination of Keely Hare and Jordan Macilwain, will certainly push the Bloods, as they strive to end the season on a high.
Wins in their final two matches, combined with a Kyneton loss to Sandhurst this Saturday, would enable them to finish the season in sixth position.
It would be a good reward for a strong and much-improved second half of the season for the Alicia Cassidy-coached Magpies.
The Dragons easily accounted for the Tigers earlier in the season 53-17 and will be eager to repeat the dose at the QEO.
In other games, Kangaroo Flat will look to rebound from a rare loss last week when it hosts Strathfieldsaye at Dower Park, Castlemaine makes the trek to Canterbury Park to take on Eaglehawk, while Golden Square clashes with third-placed Gisborne at Wade Street.
Round 16 results: Gisborne 45 defeated Kangaroo Flat 40; Strathfieldsaye 33 lost to South Bendigo 57; Kyneton 50 defeated Eaglehawk 38; Castlemaine 81 defeated Golden Square 34; Sandhurst 82 defeated Maryborough 44.
