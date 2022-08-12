Greater Bendigo has recorded 101 additional COVID infections overnight.
According to the Victorian Department of Health, the total number of active cases in the municipality is currently sitting at 622.
Advertisement
Bendigo Health has confirmed staff are caring for 29 COVID patients in hospital, eight of those in its respiratory ward.
There are currently no patients in ICU.
Staff are monitoring and caring for 46 people in its Hospital in the Home program.
Elsewhere in the state, both Buloke Shire and the Central Goldfields Shire both recorded seven new infections, while Gannawarra and Loddon had five and four each.
Campaspe Shire (24), Mount Alexander (11) and the Macedon Ranges (49) also saw additional infections.
These number come as Victoria's recorded 5180 new cases on Friday afternoon.
The new cases were made up of 3804 rapid-antigen tests and 1376 positive PCR tests.
The new data takes Victoria's active cases to 32,916.
Currently, there are 550 people in hospital due to COVID-19 with 30 in intensive care and eight on ventilators.
Sadly, 14 COVID-related deaths were recorded
UPDATE: Friday, 1.45pm
An Ambulance Victoria spokesperson has confirmed one patient was airlifted to the Alfred Hospital following last night's crash.
They said another was driven to Bendigo hospital via a road ambulance.
It is believed they were both in a stable condition at the time.
Advertisement
Earlier
An update has come through on the car crash near Corop last night.
A CFA spokesperson confirmed crews were called to a car accident on the Midland Highway between Elmore and Corop at 7.51pm on Thursday night.
Three CFA vehicles attended the scene and were assisted the SES.
Two people were airlifted to hospital by Ambulance Victoria.
Victoria Police also attended the scene.
Advertisement
We are hoping to get more information from Ambulance Victoria on the conditions and injuries of each occupant.
More to come.
Good morning Bendigo! Health reporter Alex Gretgrix here with a bit of news to start your early morning.
In news from around the grounds, the victim of a deliberately lit house fire in Long Gully doesn't know why his house continues to be targeted.
The man's house on Holdsworth Road was set alight about 1am on July 22 when an unknown offender used a cigarette lighter to set fire to the building's weatherboards.
Advertisement
Following the move of its screening clinic recently, Bendigo Health's COVID-19 vaccination clinic will also return to the hospital precinct from next week.
In national news, a shocked Mat Rogers says his former rugby league teammate Paul Green will be remembered as an incredible competitor who never took a backward step.
The rugby league world is in mourning following the sudden death of 49-year-old Green, who was a playing great and premiership-winning coach.
Weather-wise, the region is set to see a return to some wet weather over the next few days.
According to the Bureau of Meteorology, Bendigo could see between four and 10mm of rain as the region braces for a 100 per cent chance of showers throughout the morning and afternoon.
Advertisement
There is a chance of a thunderstorm in the afternoon and evening. Light winds will become northeasterly and 15 to 20 km/h in the middle of the day then become light in the late afternoon.
The city will see a low temperature of six degrees and a top of 12.
For other parts of the region, Castlemaine residents should brace for a 100 per cent chance of rain and a thunderstorm in the afternoon and evening.
Winds will set into a northeasterly direction of up to 15 to 25 km/h.
Overnight temperatures will fall to around five degrees with daytime temperatures reaching between 10 and 13.
In the north of the state, Echuca is in for a high chance of rain too and a top temperature of 14 degrees.
Advertisement
Light winds may become north to northeasterly and 15 to 20 km/h in the middle of the day then become light in the early afternoon.
Our jouralists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content:
Journalist based in Bendigo, Victoria, covering health and Buloke and Campaspe Shire news at the Bendigo Advertiser. Contact via alex.gretgrix@austcommunitymedia.com.au
Journalist based in Bendigo, Victoria, covering health and Buloke and Campaspe Shire news at the Bendigo Advertiser. Contact via alex.gretgrix@austcommunitymedia.com.au
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.