Partnerships between two major telecommunication players will bring about a new tower and upgrade 13 mobile towers from 4G to 5G in Greater Bendigo and central Victoria.
Because of this, coverage will span Golden Square, Flora Hill and Kennington, as well as Epsom, Eaglehawk and Kangaroo Flat, and out to Newbridge, Ravenswood, Huntly North and Ladys Pass.
Telcos Optus and TPG Telecom have agreed to share infrastructure at some of these sites, giving locals a choice of mobile provider and improving competition.
"These upgrades will be a game-changer for residents, tourists and businesses in Bendigo - enabling 5G will provide higher speed and greater capacity and keep up with growth in this region," Bendigo West MP Maree Edwards said.
The work will be carried out between 2023 and 2025 and will deliver improved services across more than 355 square kilometers in Bendigo, benefiting more than 100,000 premises.
"This will deliver greater connectivity, competition and choice for the people, community and businesses of Bendigo," Bendigo East MP Jacinta Allan said.
Earlier this year, the state government released the Connecting Victoria engagement report, voicing the needs of more than 11,000 Victorians for better mobile and broadband connections.
Key feedback from the report made it clear that improved mobile services are needed in this area to keep pace with population growth, helping to boost tourism and the local economy.
The state government's $550 million Connecting Victoria program is fast-tracking improvements to mobile coverage and broadband access across the state.
More projects in locations across the state will be announced throughout 2022.
To keep up to date, visit vic.gov.au/connectingvictoria
Journalist based in Bendigo, Victoria, covering health and Buloke and Campaspe Shire news at the Bendigo Advertiser. Contact via alex.gretgrix@austcommunitymedia.com.au
