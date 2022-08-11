Bendigo Advertiser
Mac Cheddar gives a glimpse of his potential

By Kieran Iles
Updated August 11 2022 - 7:54am, first published 7:19am
EXCITING: Greg Sugars steers Mac Cheddar to victory at Lord's Raceway last Friday. The three-year-old will be back in action this Tuesday night at Kilmore. Picture: CLAIRE WESTON

THE promising Maree Campbell-trained pacing gelding Mac Cheddar is continuing to show encouraging signs for the future following his third win in seven starts.

