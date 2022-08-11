Mac Cheddar gives a glimpse of his potential

THE promising Maree Campbell-trained pacing gelding Mac Cheddar is continuing to show encouraging signs for the future following his third win in seven starts.
Racing for the first time in two months, Mac Cheddar again unleashed his blistering finish to beat home a field of seven rivals at Bendigo's Lord's Raceway last Friday night.
It was the type of performance star driver Greg Sugars and Maiden Gully-based trainer Campbell were hoping for from the son of Betterthancheddar and Union Ally in his return to the racetrack, albeit perhaps a little surprising.
"He had been working really well, but I probably didn't expect him to win," Campbell admitted.
"While his work had been good, (his stablemate and fellow three-year-old) Mac Gibbs didn't go so well the previous week, so you do question whether they are working as well as they can.
"But he (Mac Gibbs) pulled a bit hard and appeared to choke down a little bit.
"So, had he have gone a bit better the previous week, I would have been more confident with Mac Cheddar, but as it turned out, we're happy.
"Greg drove him a treat and he really likes him as a horse."
Mac Cheddar was backed into a $2.20 favourite, after the Emma Stewart-trained Larvotto Beach ($3.20), who finished third, was the popular early pick.
The win boosted his early impressive record to three wins and two placings for earnings of $14,540.
Both his previous wins were at Shepparton last November in career starts two and three.
But just as encouraging for trainer Campbell and the horse's owners, Mac Cheddar's previous two starts before last Friday produced seconds in which he was beaten by only a few inches.
"His mother (Union Ally) was a lovely little horse; sadly she did a tendon, but came back and ran a second and a third, but she wasn't the same as earlier in her career," Campbell said.
"It was a shame, you could see on paper she was a nice horse, but the best was yet to come with her.
"Hopefully, we'll have a bit more fun with this bloke."
Mac Cheddar will line up in another three-year-old race this Tuesday night at Kilmore.
He will again be driven Greg Sugars, whose record aboard the talented pacer reads two wins and two seconds from five drives.
