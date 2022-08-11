Bendigo Advertiser
Home/News/Local News

Boort community works to combat cardiac arrest deaths thanks to Heart Safe community program

Alex Gretgrix
By Alex Gretgrix
Updated August 12 2022 - 1:35am, first published August 11 2022 - 6:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Ambulance Victoria ambulace community officers in Boort. Picture: AMBULANCE VICTORIA

Boort has now joined 20 other official Heart Safe Communities in Victoria, thanks to a program aiming to upskill the township on how to save the life of someone in cardiac arrest.

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Alex Gretgrix

Alex Gretgrix

Journalist

Journalist based in Bendigo, Victoria, covering health and Buloke and Campaspe Shire news at the Bendigo Advertiser. Contact via alex.gretgrix@austcommunitymedia.com.au

Local News

Get the latest Bendigo news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.