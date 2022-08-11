Boort has now joined 20 other official Heart Safe Communities in Victoria, thanks to a program aiming to upskill the township on how to save the life of someone in cardiac arrest.
Ambulance Victoria paramedic community support co-ordinator and Loddon senior team manager Josh King said the program had been vital in building community resilience in the region over the past two years.
Heart Safe Community, a joint initiative between AV and the Heart Foundation, has also improved out-of-hospital cardiac arrest survival rates for people living and working in the area.
"The expansion of the state-wide program built the confidence and skills in local communities to step in and provide life-saving assistance if someone is in cardiac arrest," Mr King said.
"The program aimed to raise community awareness of cardiac arrest, promote the role of Triple Zero (000) in a cardiac emergency and teach people CPR skills.
"It has also ensured people know how to use a defibrillator, identify and register existing and new defibs and promote and educate the use of smart phone technologies, like the GoodSAM (Smartphone Activated Medic) app.
"While bystanders alone will never replace an ambulance service, equipping people with skills to start the chain of survival - starting chest compressions or CPR and using an AED - does save lives," Mr King said.
Thanks to the Heart Safe Communities program's 17 participating sites, four new public AEDs have been registered in Boort.
Two of them are available 24/7 and are located at Boort Community Pharmacy and Boort Angling Cub.
Both are on the AV AED register which means that if someone suffers a cardiac arrest and a bystander calls 000, the call-taker can direct people to the nearest defibrillator.
Two additional 24/7 public access AEDs will be installed in the town in the coming month.
From July, 12 new communities have joined the Heart Safe Communities program: Bacchus Marsh, Kinglake, Coleraine, Lismore, Trentham, Hopetoun, Dunolly, Stanhope, Chiltern, Violet Town, Longwarry and Yallourn North.
Journalist based in Bendigo, Victoria, covering health and Buloke and Campaspe Shire news at the Bendigo Advertiser. Contact via alex.gretgrix@austcommunitymedia.com.au
