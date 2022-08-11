A van driver who was killed in a head-on crash with a ute near Maryborough on Thursday morning was a 65-year-old man from Avoca.
The two vehicles collided in Talbot, about 200-metres north of the intersection of Ballarat-Maryborough Road and Pollocks Road about 8.15am.
The Avoca man died at the scene while the driver of the Ford Ranger, a 72 year-old man from Footscray was flown to the Alfred Hospital in Melbourne.
A passenger in the van, a 31-year-old man from Maryborough, was taken to Grampians Health Ballarat by road Ambulance.
Speaking to the media near the crash scene, Detective Acting Sergeant Tony Gentile from the Major Collision Investigation Unit said the wet conditions may have played a part in the crash.
"We're led to believe the conditions were quite wet, with heavy rainfall...it may have had some impact on the collision," Acting Sergeant Gentile said.
"It's quite early in our investigation...we'll consider fatigue, alcohol, speed."
Senior Sergeant Ian Brooks of Goldfields Highway Patrol urged drivers to take it easy in the wet.
"We still don't know the cause but the conditions have been really wet and slippery," the Maryborough-based officer said.
"We don't want another accident like this."
Acting Sergeant Gentile echoed the message.
"The impact on communities, especially country towns is enormous," he said.
"Everybody knows somebody...the ripple effect, it's devastating to the whole town."
Anyone who witnessed the crash, with information or dashcam footage is urged to contact Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000 or submit a confidential report online at crimestoppersvic.com.au
'All-rounder' journalist since 1993. I've worked in print, radio, TV & online as well as radio & TV producing and radio presenting. There are 7.9 billion stories out there. I'd love to hear yours...
