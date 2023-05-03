Bendigo Advertiser
Home/News/Browse

Bendigo Suns FIDA teams set to face off at the Queen Elizabeth Oval

By Kieran Iles
Updated May 4 2023 - 4:56pm, first published 9:15am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Bendigo Suns FIDA footballers and coaches are pumped for this Sunday's intra-club showdown at the Queen Elizabeth Oval. Picture by Kieran Iles
Bendigo Suns FIDA footballers and coaches are pumped for this Sunday's intra-club showdown at the Queen Elizabeth Oval. Picture by Kieran Iles

ARGUABLY central Victoria's friendliest sporting rivalry is set for its next instalment as Bendigo's two FIDA football teams prepare to do battle at the QEO this Sunday.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Bendigo news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.