ARGUABLY central Victoria's friendliest sporting rivalry is set for its next instalment as Bendigo's two FIDA football teams prepare to do battle at the QEO this Sunday.
The first meeting between the Bendigo Suns' Red and White teams for 2023 comes nearly seven months after the pair faced off in last year's grand final at Weeroona Oval.
On that occasion, Suns Red, coached by Mitch Greer, upstaged the previously undefeated Suns White, led by Josh Martyn and his assistant Brodie Biggs.
Biggs is back at the helm of White, while Red will this year be led by joint coaches Chris Howgate and Jedd Manton.
While player numbers are slightly down this season, what hasn't diminished is the level of enthusiasm from players.
READ MORE:
"The enthusiasm has only gotten better since last year," Suns White coach Biggs said at training on Wednesday night.
"We're a very positive club and we push that positivity.
"But regardless of what's going on in our players' lives outside of football, they always bring spirit. For a lot of them, (training) is the greatest hour of their week."
The Suns teams got their seasons off to a winning start at Sunbury in mid-April, with Red defeating Rupertswood and White coming out on top of Kyneton.
Sunday's intra-club clash comes with the added incentive of being played on the hallowed turf of the QEO.
It's only the second time the venue has played host to FIDA games following one round of matches last season.
"It's a long off-season, but to get a chance to play on the QEO is something really special. It's an awesome deck," Biggs said.
"Everyone at the Suns is excited to be back on the QEO.
"We played in Sunbury a few weeks ago and both teams came away with a win, so I think it sets up a pretty tight match for Sunday."
While there are some bragging rights up for grabs, rival coaches Biggs and Manton stressed involvement and enjoyment were the ultimate goals.
"I was on the losing side last year, so my team will be looking for redemption," Biggs said.
"But at the end of the day we are all one club and we share the success and the joy that brings.
"I think we've had a few players from Red come across from White this season.
"The real aim on Sunday is to put on a bit of a show and for everyone, especially the players, to enjoy themselves."
The Victorian FIDA Football League was first formed back in 1991 and is the oldest community-based football leagues in the state for people with a disability.
Affiliated with AFL Vic, the league provides an environment that promotes fitness, fun, friendship and a sense of belonging.
Manton said a feature of the two Suns teams' season-opening wins was their desire to involve their teammates.
"Our players were willing to share the ball around and bring other players into the game," he said.
"The coaches were really proud and that's what FIDA is about, giving everyone the opportunity to be involved and making the game accessible to people with a disability."
Another plus for the club this season has been the increase in the number of female players participating.
"It's something our club has worked hard at, getting more females involved in the game," Manton said.
The Suns are always looking for new players.
They train every Wednesday night at 5pm at Weeroona Oval.
Sunday's draw:
10am - Bendigo Suns White V Bendigo Suns Red.
11.30am - Kyneton v Rupertswood.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.