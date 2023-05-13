CASTLEMAINE made a powerful statement by defeating BFNL premiership contender Kangaroo Flat by 16 goals in Saturday's clash at Camp Reserve.
A full-strength Magpies overcame a three-goal deficit at quarter time to overrun the Roos and score a convincing and momentum-building 55-39 victory on their home court.
The win was the Magpies' most impressive since their return to the A-grade competition last season for the first time since 2017, eclipsing their narrow round 18 win over eventual premiers Sandhurst last year and their emphatic elimination final win over South Bendigo a week later.
A stirring triumph was brilliantly led from the defensive end of the court by young goal defence Shaid Sasalu and co-coach Fiona Fowler.
Castlemaine welcomed back star goaler Mikaela Vaughan, while experienced midcourter Maddie Carter played the final quarter despite a niggling injury.
The win catapulted the Magpies into second place on the ladder at 4-1, one win behind top-of-the ladder Sandhurst and level on victories with third-placed Gisborne, which accounted for Kyneton 54-26 at Gardiner Reserve on Saturday.
Kangaroo Flat dropped to fifth spot on the ladder at 3-2, even on wins with South Bendigo one rung above.
Castlemaine joint coach Gary Cooke branded the win as the biggest in his and Fowler's two seasons at the helm at Camp Reserve.
While the Magpies trailed at quarter time by three goals, Cooke felt they had started to build some serious energy during the opening 15 minutes.
"We were confident. We didn't make any changes at quarter time and felt we had a bit of momentum, but were making our own errors, obviously because of Kangaroo Flat's pressure," he said.
"But at the break we reset and talked about what we were doing wrong and right and from there we never looked back.
"The second quarter was a cracker, 16-9, and we just pushed on every quarter. The last quarter was 17-9, which was great to see from our perspective.
"We felt that once our confidence started rolling, our full-court defensive pressure was working and we were forcing Kangaroo Flat to turn over a lot of ball and we were winning plenty of ball.
"Everything just came together and once we got that momentum, it was really difficult for Kangaroo Flat to stop it.
"Credit to them, they kept having a go."
The Roos were again without star centre Chelsea Sartori as she continues to battle a calf injury, with the Magpies coach conceding her presence would have made a huge difference to the contest.
While Carter and defender Tara Ford had only minimal court time due to injuries, Cooke said it was a relief to have their full A-grade squad available on game day.
"Fiona and I were very proud - it was a complete team effort - everyone played their part and knew their role," he said.
"We maybe didn't connect as well as we would have liked in that first quarter, but after that everything started to work.
"But it wasn't easy, Kangaroo Flat are a very good team and put it to us, but I was glad we were able to put the pressure back on them."
The Magpies, whose only blemish this season has been an eight-goal loss to Gisborne in round two, have positioned themselves nicely for a run at the top-three.
They will play Kyneton when the season resumes on May 27, with Golden Square, Sandhurst and South Bendigo to follow to complete round one.
Kangaroo Flat was one of only two clubs Castlemaine did not score a win against last season.
The Magpies lost their two matches to the Roos by 16 goals and 19 goals.
Saturday's win leaves Gisborne as the only side the Magpies are yet to beat since their A-grade return, with the Bulldogs holding a 4-0 advantage over the Magpies, including a win in last year's knockout semi-final.
