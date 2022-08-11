The victim of a deliberately lit house fire in Long Gully doesn't know why his house continues to be targeted.
The man's house on Holdsworth Road was set alight about 1am on July 22 when an unknown offender used a cigarette lighter to set fire to the building's weatherboards.
On Thursday morning, Bendigo detectives released CCTV footage of the man twice trying to set the house ablaze.
The home-owner's teenage daughter was awoken by the smell of smoke and alerted her father before calling triple-zero.
Once firefighters on scene brought the fire under control, the damage to the exterior and two bedrooms was clear.
The home-owner said it was the third time a fire had been set at his house, with an October shed fire claiming family furniture.
"The shed (fire) was October last year, then the other one was three years before that," he said.
"I've lost so much stuff. It's not funny (and it has) just caused me so much stress.
"The insurance hasn't covered anything of what I have lost. The sentimentality of most of my things now, that's gone.
"I can't really say too much about the person because I could probably get locked up if I say what I want to say. I just keep to myself, I don't go to pubs or don't go and drink or don't go to clubs. I don't go anywhere because of my kids."
Following the second fire, the man installed security cameras at his property, which caught the offender setting the fire in July.
Since the July blaze, the man said it has been hard to be trusting and get good rest.
"It's the nervousness and vulnerability of not knowing who this idiot is. Why they keep doing it. I'm pretty sure it's the same person," he said.
Detective Senior Constable Ashley Sutton said police hoped the public would be able to help provide information after seeing the CCTV footage.
"The sheer brazeness of an offence like this, for the offender to overtly walk up to the front of the house and light a fire is a concern for us and a concern for the Greater Bendigo community," he said.
"We're so lucky this didn't end in a tragedy. The teenage girl's room filled with smoke and if it wasn't for her calling Triple Zero and the immediate action of firefighters and police, it could have been a completely different story.
"For that reason we are appealing for information. Any one who has seen anything should contact Crime Stoppers."
Detective Senior Constable Sutton said CCTV footage showed a male in work pants and boots and a jacket using a cigarette lighting to lit the weatherboards.
"He tried to light the first fire at the front of the building," he said. "When that was unsuccessful he has gone to the side of the building where that fire was successful.
"From our assessment appears it was just a cigarette lighter directed to the weatherboards."
Anyone with information can contact Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000.
Chris has been with the Bendigo Advertiser for more than 10 years. He has great passion for the performing arts and is very supportive of the Bendigo live music scene. Outside of the news world Chris plays golf and, regardless of the result, loves watching St Kilda play in the AFL. He loves community theatre and has performed on stage with the Bendigo Theatre Company and worked with Baldrick himself, Tony Robinson. Story tips: chris.pedler@austcommunitymedia.com.au
