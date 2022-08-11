Senior sergeant in Western region charged with misconduct and sexual assault

WARNING: This story includes reference to sexual assault. If you or someone you know needs support, help is available.
A senior constable from the Western region has been charged following an internal investigation.
Victoria Police has said the 50-year-old man has been charged with four counts of misconduct in public office and one count of sexual assault.
The charges relate to incidents while the officer was both on and off-duty between 2017 and 2021.
He has been summonsed to appear before court at a later date.
The Western region covers a large portion of the state including Bendigo, Mildura, Ballarat, Horsham and more.
If you or someone you know needs support, contact:
Journalist based in Bendigo, Victoria, covering health and Buloke and Campaspe Shire news at the Bendigo Advertiser. Contact via alex.gretgrix@austcommunitymedia.com.au
