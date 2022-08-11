HDFNL: Demons set to field best team of season for Sunday's elimination final

WHITE Hills coach Jack Fallon expects the Demons to hit this Sunday's Heathcote District league elimination final with what he predicts to be the Demons' strongest side of the season.
Advertisement
Having outlasted Heathcote in the race for fifth spot, the Demons will face North Bendigo at Colbinabbin in the elimination final.
The Demons needed to win their final three games of the home and away season against Heathcote, Leitchville-Gunbower and Huntly to finish fifth and set up a crack at the Bulldogs.
"It's the first time this year we've been able to win three games in a row and we feel that we're coming into a bit of form at the right time of the year," Fallon said this week.
"After a tough first half I thought we were able to play our brand of footy in the second half against Huntly last week, which is what we've been working to do all year.
"It's looking like it's probably going to be the first time for the year that we'll just about have a full side to pick from this week, which is really exciting.
"The only injury we've got is Kaiden Skelton, who hurt a knee a couple of weeks ago, but apart from that it's pretty much a full side available for selection."
A bye for the Bendigo Pioneers in the NAB League will free up young gun Eli Pearce to return for the Demons, who will also get back assistant coach and experienced midfielder Brady Childs.
A hand injury has kept Childs sidelined since the Demons' round 11 game against Mount Pleasant.
"He has trained fully the past couple of weeks and he's got some good work into him given he has a big role to play for us in our midfield," Fallon said.
"It's massive for us getting Brady back... it's not just what he brings as a player, but it's his experience and voice that is really important.
"It makes my life a lot easier having him out there and I feel the boys stand a lot taller when he is out there running around with them."
The Demons will be the underdogs on Sunday against the Bulldogs, who they finished two-and-a-half games behind on the ladder.
But what ultimately proved the defining result in White Hills making the top five at the expense of Heathcote was their round four win over the Bulldogs by 12 points.
"If we hadn't had have got that win over North earlier in the year then it would have been a whole different ball game for us," Fallon said.
"Going in as the underdogs doesn't faze us one bit. We'll just go out there focused on playing our best footy and try to get the win."
Advertisement
The HDFNL finals series kicks off on Saturday when Mount Pleasant and Colbinabbin meet in the qualifying final at Lockington.
Their two home and away meetings have both been thrillers, with Mount Pleasant finishing two point victors both times, including last week, with Blues co-coach Adam Baird expecting another hard-fought battle between the traditional rivals.
"Both times Colbinabbin had been well on top at three quarter-time, but we were able to over-run them, so we've got to take in that confidence in our fitness and that we can run our games out well," Baird said.
"It's not just Colbo that we've done that against; even though we didn't win we finished off well against Lockington a few weeks ago and we ran away with it against North two weeks ago, so as a group we have that belief in our fitness."
Awaiting the winner of the Mount Pleasant-Colbinabbin game in the second semi-final the following week will be Lockington-Bamawm United.
Advertisement
The Cats finished two games clear on top of the ladder with a 15-1 record, with Lachlan Atherton relishing the chance to play in a finals series after LBU was last year awarded the "minor premiership" after the finals were abandoned due to COVID.
"It will be good to finally finish out a season... there's a bit of unfinished business after last year," Atherton said.
"It has been a good home and away season by the boys and having the chance to freshen up this week is going to be handy before a big few weeks coming up."
Meanwhile, in the Loddon Valley league there will be two ruckmen missing from this weekend's final round of games through suspension.
Bridgewater's Sam Dewar will miss Saturday's game against Mitiamo and the Mean Machine's first final the following week after accepting a two-match set penalty for striking Maiden Gully YCW's Clinton Angove last week.
Advertisement
And Calivil United's Corey Pearse received a one-match suspension at the tribunal after being found guilty on a striking report.
In other LVFNL news, Pyramid Hill's Jack Timmins has suffered a season-ending ACL injury, while forward Mitch Cheesman has a strained tendon in his knee.
The league's grand final will be hosted by Maiden Gully YCW on September 10.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.