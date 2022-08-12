Support local this week and head to one of the many central Victorian markets.
Whether you prefer small markets or big markets you are bound to find what you are looking for at one of these events.
Join the Bendigo Cystic Fibrosis Support Group for an Orchid sale fundraiser. There will be many types of orchids to purchase, all going to support the group.
Where: Garsed Street, Bendigo.
When: Saturday, August 13, 9am to 2pm.
The Showgrounds Market is a large community market that is open nearly every Sunday.
The weekly event features fresh fruits and vegetables; lots of food and coffee stalls and vans; plants, clothing, furniture, arts and craft items, gifts, children's items and much more.
For more information, please see the Facebook page here.
Where: Prince of Wales Showgrounds, Holmes Road, Bendigo.
When: Sunday, August 14, 8.30am to 2pm.
Maldon Market is on the move and will be heading back to the original site at Maldon Neighbourhood Centre (MNC).
The Market has had a long history, with many community members contributing to its growth.
Over a decade ago, it was a small community market where a working group sourced funding to re-brand it into a bigger event, offering a broader range of stalls with a focus on local sustainable products and had a 'Hand Made Home Grown' philosophy.
Fountain Street and the Maldon municipal gardens were decided for a new site.
Over the years, the market grew, attracting thousands of visitors and when COVID hit, the market shut down, with a new site being needed.
The Bill Woodfull Recreation Reserve (BWRR) came to the rescue.
Now in mid 2022, the market is leaving BWRR and heading back to its original location.
This exciting event will feature all your favourite stalls, and an array of new ones.
There will be sourdough bread, cheese, wine, spices, honey, nuts, chocolate, olive oil, pickles and spreads, seasonal fruit and vegetables, plants, cleaning goods, and health products.
There will be plenty of places to enjoy a hot drink or lunch from delicious food makers, while listening to local talent and browsing the products on offer.
For more information, Market Manager, Lynn McShanag at market@maldonnc.org.au or 0493 368 443.
Where: Maldon Neighbourhood Centre, Church Street, Maldon.
When: Sunday, August 14, from 9am to 1.30pm
The Bendigo Community Farmers Market celebrates regional produce and authentic local farmers.
This market will include fresh fruit, vegetables, preserves, nuts, meats, eggs, pasta, cheese, breads, ready made food, coffee, treats and so much more.
Queries to manager@bcfm.org.au or click here.
Where: Bendigo Pony Club, corner of Breen Street and Belle Vue Road, Golden Square.
When: Saturday, August 13, 9am to 1pm.
Open every Saturday of the year, the Wesley Hill Market has something for everyone to enjoy.
There will be unique items, fresh fruits and vegetables and much more.
Stall holders must book beforehand. To book a stall call 0418 117 953.
Where: Corner of Duke Street, Pyrenees Highway and Van Heurck Street, Castlemaine. Opposite the Albion Hotel.
When: Weekly on Saturdays, from 9am to 1pm.
This produce and craft market is a great family day out.
Relax in Girgarre while enjoying some good food and tea or coffee.
Where: Girgarre.
When: Sunday, July 14, from 9am to noon.
This market is held at the historic Carisbrook Town Hall and features an excellent range of gifts, collectables, bargains and confectionary.
There will be something for everyone.
Held at the historic Carisbrook Town Hall precinct in Carisbrook.
An excellent range of confectionary, gift wares, collectables and bargains.
Where: Carisbrook Town Hall, Bucknall Street, Carisbrook.
When: Sunday, August 14, 9am to 4pm.
Take a trip to the central Goldfields and discover a trail of bric-a-brac, antiques, crafts, bespoke artisans and much more.
For further information, click here.
Where: Central Goldfields Shire.
When: Sunday, August 14, 11am to 4pm.
If you are involved with a market and would like a notice in our What's On, please contact us on one of the below:
