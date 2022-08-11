A music festival featuring a line-up of First Nations performers will arrive in Bendigo in October.
Dan Sultan and Briggs lead the line-up for Treaty Day Out, the festival which is hosted by the First Peoples' Assembly of Victoria.
The First Peoples' Assembly of Victoria is the democratic voice for Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander people in Victoria.
The Assembly works "to tackle the racist legacies of invasion and create a better future together".
Alongside Sultan and Briggs, performers include No Fixed Address, Marlon X Rulla, Scott Darlow, Kee'Ahn, Nooky, Bumpy and Madi Colville-Walker.
Kevin Kropinyeri will MC the event.
Tickets will also be available for purchase for First Nations friends and allies.
Visit treatydayout.com for more information.
Chris has been with the Bendigo Advertiser for more than 10 years. He has great passion for the performing arts and is very supportive of the Bendigo live music scene. Outside of the news world Chris plays golf and, regardless of the result, loves watching St Kilda play in the AFL. He loves community theatre and has performed on stage with the Bendigo Theatre Company and worked with Baldrick himself, Tony Robinson. Story tips: chris.pedler@austcommunitymedia.com.au
