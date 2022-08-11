Pyramid Hill golfers tee up for annual tournament, entries still open

For the first time since before the COVID-19 pandemic began, Pyramid Hill Golf Club is hosting its annual tournament.
Starting on Friday August 12, the club is holding a three-day tournament which includes a range of different competitions.
First on Friday is the men's 4BBB Stableford, which includes the Jim Stewart Memorial. Tee off times run from 11am through to 12pm.
On Saturday golfers return to the course for the 27-hole stroke competition for both men and women which gets underway from 9.30am.
There will also be an 18-hole event that starts at 12pm.
The final day of the competition includes a three-person Ambrose and the Jan Burke Memorial three-person Ambrose from 11am.
Pyramid Hill GC captain Andy Freemantle said the club was thrilled to see the tournament return after a three-year hiatus.
"Players come from far and wide for our tournament," he said.
"As a club we couldn't be more thrilled to be hosting it this year after we had to cancel it in previous years.
Freemantle said it was a full-team effort to prepare the club's 18-hole layout for the three-day tournament.
"The course is looking the best it has in years and given our unique layout which goes around the hill, it makes for quite a picturesque day," he said.
For information on entries please contact Andy Freemantle at 0428 543 663 (text only) or visit https://www.facebook.com/PyramidHillGolfClub.
