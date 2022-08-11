Snooker finals action heats up after Croft knocks out defending champion

Veteran Alan Croft has ended Tyson Howie's chance to defend his championship snooker title after he defeated the rising star 3-1.
Croft started out strong taking the first two frames of the quarter final match, however, Howie quickly responded by taking the third frame.
Croft was determined to end out on top and during the fourth frame was too consistent for Howie and took out the match - knocking out the number one seed.
Croft will now head to the penultimate round against Quinton Sawyer, who put on one of the biggest surprise performances so far of the championships by defeating past champion Dave Worthington 3-0 in the quarter final.
Earlier in the round of 16, Worthington scraped though in a black ball deciding frame against Castlemaine's Pearse Casey.
The competition has also been strong in other matches, including Willie Lupo taking out the first two frames against Orrin Bester, before his opponent sprung into action to take out the match 3-2 in the round of 16.
Jono Davidson stunned in-from Dave DeGrandi 3-1 in their round of 16 encounter.
At 2-2 in the quarter final, Davidson and Bester registered breaks of 32 and 27 respectively in the deciding frame. In the end Bester succeeded in a close black ball frame. He will take on number two seed and 15-time past winner John Schenck.
Shae Grieve took on Schenck in the quarter final after he defeated Ryan Bowland 3-2 in a dour struggle in his round of 16 match.
Schenck took the first two frames, before Grieve hit form and levelled it at 2-2 after a fine break of 27.
Schenck showed his class making a 33 to win the decider. The upcoming semi final matches will both be played on Monday August 15.
In the B-Grade semi finals Ian Hammer takes on Anthony McNamara, while relative youngsters Kym Busby and Jason Carter contend.
In C-Grade first year players Paul Burge and Mark Crennan will meet in the final
For more information email secretary@bbsa.org.au or visit https://www.facebook.com/Bendigobsa.
