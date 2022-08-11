Good morning Bendigo! Health reporter Alex Gretgrix here with a bit of news to start your early morning.
In news from around the grounds, an Eaglehawk recycling business that failed to create a safe work environment has been convicted and fined more than $50,000.
On September 16, 2020, Scott Glenn O'Keefe was working as an excavator driver at the Baldock Court business.
When he struck the LPG fuel tank with an excavator grab attachment, a large amount of gas escaped from the LPG fuel tank and it caught on fire, causing a large explosion.
In sad news, a Royal Children's Hospital spokesperson has said the three-year-old boy who was found unresponsive in Lake Neangar on Sunday remains in a critical condition as of Wednesday morning.
A GoFundMe has been set up to raise money for the boy and his family.
In national news, more than 13,000 Holden ZB Commodores are being recalled over a potential issue with brakes.
The cars manufactured between 2017 and 2020 are being recalled by General Motors Australia and New Zealand.
Weather-wise, the region is set to see a return to some wet weather over the next few days.
According to the Bureau of Meteorology, Bendigo could see between eight and 10mm of rain as the region braces for a 100 per cent chance of showers throughout the morning and afternoon.
There is a chance of a thunderstorm and winds in a northeasterly direction of up to 15 to 20 km/h tending northerly and 15 to 25 km/h in the morning then becoming light in the late afternoon.
The city will see a low temperature of six degrees and a top of 13.
For other parts of the region, Castlemaine residents should brace for a 100 per cent chance of rain and a thunderstorm or two throughout the day.
Winds in north to northeasterly direction of 25 to 40 km/h could also set in throughout the day.
Overnight temperatures may fall to around six degrees with daytime temperatures reaching between nine and 13.
In the north of the state, Echuca is in for a high chance of rain too and a top temperature of 14 degrees.
Winds will set into a northeasterly direction of 15 to 20 km/h tending northerly and 15 to 25 km/h in the morning then becoming light in the evening.
Journalist based in Bendigo, Victoria, covering health and Buloke and Campaspe Shire news at the Bendigo Advertiser. Contact via alex.gretgrix@austcommunitymedia.com.au
