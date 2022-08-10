Bendigo Advertiser
Residents and officials gather for official opening of new Kyneton kindergarten


By Alex Gretgrix
August 10 2022 - 8:30am
Early Childhood and Pre-Prep minister Ingrid Stitt and Macedon MP Mary-Anne Thomas with students at the new Kyneton kindergarten. Picture: SUPPLIED

Families in Kyneton will now avoid the dreaded double drop off with access to a brand-new kindergarten located right next to the local primary school.

