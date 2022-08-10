Families in Kyneton will now avoid the dreaded double drop off with access to a brand-new kindergarten located right next to the local primary school.
The town's new kindergarten marked its official opening on Wednesday, with the new facility equipped with modern learning facilities, administration facilities and an engaging outdoor play space.
Having the kindergarten and school together will help local children make a smooth transition from pre-school to school, and make drop-off and pick-up times simpler for parents and carers.
"It's great to see a new kinder opening in Kyneton so local families have better access to fully funded kindergarten programs, and being next door to the primary school means transitioning from early years learning to school will easier," Macedon MP Mary-Anne Thomas said.
The Kyneton kindergarten is part of $283 million in capital funding provided in the Victorian Budget 2019- 20 to commence delivery of an annual pipeline of kindergartens on school sites.
This investment will ensure the delivery of a number of new kindergartens on existing school sites each year to support the roll-out of three-year-old Kindergarten, providing benefits through co- location of services and convenience for families.
"Making Victoria the Education State starts with the early years, which is why we're delivering unprecedented investment in reforming early childhood services, improving access for all Victorians," Early Childhood and Pre-Prep Minister Ingrid Stitt said.
The state government is also ensuring that every new Victorian primary school will have a kindergarten on-site or next door, reducing the burden on parents and helping to build
The government is set to invest $9 billion over the next decade to transform four-year-old kindergarten to pre-prep with 30 hours of play-based learning by 2032 and build 50 government-owned childcare centers to ensure children thrive and women are supported to return to work.
Journalist based in Bendigo, Victoria, covering health and Buloke and Campaspe Shire news at the Bendigo Advertiser. Contact via alex.gretgrix@austcommunitymedia.com.au
