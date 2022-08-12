A BUNCH of Bendigo friends are embarking on a mammoth cross-country trip in the name of charity on August 16.
Rod Fawcett, Glenn Stevenson, Ron Bailey, Sharon and Russell Hocking and Deanna and Michael Jerman are all car fanatics, and they've given themselves the challenge of driving a car older than 30 years across a vast part of the eastern states.
"So Rod rang me up and said we're doing it," Mr Stevenson said.
"I said, 'Doing what?' and he said 'We're doing the Bash.'"
The Variety Bash is the largest annual fundraiser for Variety - the Children's Charity Victoria, aiming to give all children the best chance at life regardless of their ability or background with money helping those who are sick, disadvantaged or who have additional needs.
The local friends will head off from Melbourne on August 16, alongside the other vehicles, for the first day's trip to Beechworth. They will follow this up by heading to Cobar and Broken Hill in NSW, Marree in South Australia and then into Queensland. In the northern state, the team will journey from Birdsville to Mount Isa, Adels Grove to Karumba to Atherton before finally arriving in Cairns on Friday, August 26.
"It's just amazing what they do for the kids," Glenn Stevenson said.
"So I think we're averaging about 600 to 700 kilometers a day.
"We've got a couple of short days and then a couple of ten hour days."
Train controller Michael Jerman said some parts of the trip will likely be more difficult than others.
"The one from Broken Hill to Marree is going to be a hell of a day," he said.
The self-styled "three amigos" Rod Fawcett, Glenn Stevenson and Ron Bailey will head off in their decked out Mitsubishi Triton (vehicle 77).
"It's got Mazda rims, it's got Toyota suspension, all sorts of stuff," Mr Stevenson said.
"It's got a little bit of an identity crisis."
Meanwhile Sharon and Russell Hocking will be in their XF Ford Falcon (vehicle 3572) and the Jerman's will be in their trusty Volvo (vehicle 102).
The group said it was great to bring together people from all different walks of life for the same theme, helping children in need.
Mr Jerman said he has wanted to be a part of the Bash since working at a petrol station years ago and seeing the drivers coming through.
"It's a good thing to fundraise for the kids," Mr Jerman said.
"The people that are fighting with the NDIS for kids to get an all-terrain wheelchair, and Variety come along and help them out.
"That's the type of thing - you feel good about raising funds for that."
The Variety Bash has been running since 1985 when adventurer and entrepreneur Dick Smith began the charity event.
The teams are continuing to fundraise as the bucket list event approaches with further donations welcome through fundraise.variety.org.au/sponsor/teams/bash.
Journalist with an interest in telling regional and rural stories, and covering the diverse array of topics that matter to the people of Bendigo.
