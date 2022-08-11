Bendigo Advertiser
Home/News/Local News

Numerous Bendigo liquor outlets not serving alcohol responsibly according to BCHS audit

Alex Gretgrix
By Alex Gretgrix
Updated August 11 2022 - 2:10am, first published 2:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Picture: SHUTTERSTOCK

Bendigo Community Health Services is urging takeaway liquor outlets to recognise their responsibility not to serve alcohol to people under the age of 18.

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Alex Gretgrix

Alex Gretgrix

Journalist

Journalist based in Bendigo, Victoria, covering health and Buloke and Campaspe Shire news at the Bendigo Advertiser. Contact via alex.gretgrix@austcommunitymedia.com.au

Local News

Get the latest Bendigo news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.