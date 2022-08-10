After two-year absence, all systems go for HDFNL finals return this weekend

EXCITEMENT is building for what will finally be the region's first day of football-netball finals for three years this weekend.
Heathcote District will be the region's first football-netball league to start its finals series this weekend with the qualifying final at Lockington on Saturday and elimination final at Colbinabbin on Sunday.
There has been no finals played the previous two years due to the coronavirus pandemic, but it's all systems go this season, with all nine HDFNL clubs having at least three teams participating in the finals.
"It's a really exciting four weeks coming up for the competition with our finals series," HDFNL chairman Peter Cole said.
Saturday at Lockington:
FOOTBALL:
Under-18s - White Hills v LBU (9.45am).
Reserves - Mount Pleasant v Heathcote (11.50am).
Seniors - Mount Pleasant v Colbinabbin (2.15pm).
NETBALL:
13-under - Elmore v Leitchville-Gunbower (8.45am).
15-under - Mount Pleasant v North Bendigo (8.45am).
17-under - White Hills v Mount Pleasant (10am).
B reserve - White Hills v Leitchville-Gunbower (10am).
B grade - Huntly v Colbinabbin (11.30am).
A reserve - White Hills v Colbinabbin (1pm).
A grade - Elmore v Mount Pleasant (2.30pm).
Sunday at Colbinabbin:
FOOTBALL:
Under-18s - Colbinabbin v Leitchville-Gunbower (9.45am).
Reserves - North Bendigo v LBU (11.50am).
Seniors - North Bendigo v White Hills (2.15pm).
NETBALL:
13-under - Heathcote v Huntly (9.30am).
15-under - Elmore v Huntly (9.30am).
17-under - Leitchville-Gunbower v Heathcote (11am).
B reserve - Mount Pleasant v Elmore (11am).
B grade - White Hills v Mount Pleasant (12.30pm).
A reserve - Mount Pleasant v Huntly (12.30pm).
A grade - Colbinabbin v Huntly (2pm).
