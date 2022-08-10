A STUNNING first national title win has put Bendigo boxer Samuel Kay on the path to making his international debut later this year.
The 16-year-old will represent Australia at the 2022 World Youth Boxing Championships in Spain in November.
His selection follows career-best performances at last month's national championships in Melbourne.
Competing in the youth 51kg division against two other fighters, Kay defeated Tanay Tondare, from the ACT, in his semi-final before comfortably accounting for Queenslander Tarique Hipertur in the final to triumphantly claim the gold.
Kay's Bendigo coach Danniel Burton said the youngster could not have been more impressive, particularly in the final against Hipertur, who was prepared by Jeff Horn's former trainer Glen Rushton.
"We knew he would be tough and aggressive, but we thought we would have the edge in boxing ability," Burton said.
"Sam was really confident after his first win and came out and set the pace.
"It isn't often Sam is taller than an opponent. He used his reach advantage to set the jab, a punch that the judges don't always score highly.
"Sam started to bring in combos of hooks and body shots to really catch the judges' eyes.
"He was comfortable and in control and the fight really become target practice as everything Sam threw landed."
While the nationals were a pathway event to the world championships, Kay's passage to Spain was by no means guaranteed by his gold medal win, as Burton explained.
"It goes to a selection committee from the Boxing Australia board that looks over all wins and losses, performances and Boxing Australia camp attendance," he said.
"Sam during COVID stayed active, attended any online sessions held by state coaches, and attended and is part of the National Future team.
"His fight resume is full of national champions, fighting age and weight divisions up, travelling interstate to get matches and fighting the best in their backyard.
"He ticked all the boxes and will be an Australian representative for the 2022 Youth World Championships."
Kay, one of three fighters trained by Burton - or Coach Boon as he is more widely and affectionately known - to qualify for the nationals alongside Sebastian Collins and Harry Jackman, said he always felt confident of success at the nationals and was super-proud of his gold medal win.
"Being in Victoria against fighters from other parts of Australia, it was a big advantage," he said.
"I was close to my family - it was only a two-hour drive down there. I was lucky to have a lot of support down there.
"It was good fun and it's opened lots of pathways for me."
Undoubtedly the biggest of those new opportunities will come in Spain as part of the Australian team.
In preparation, Kay will attend several training camps at the Australian Institute of Sport in Canberra and one in Thailand over the next few months.
The Girton Grammar student is literally pinching himself after earning the chance to take on the world's best in Spain.
"It will be an awesome experience and a bit daunting going overseas," he said.
While Thailand first and then Spain will be his first trips overseas, Kay is not without some international fighting experience.
In 2019, he was part of an Australian team, which took on a team of visiting New Zealanders at the Australian Institute of Sport in Canberra.
His gold medal effort in Melbourne followed a silver at the 2019 championships.
There were no national championships held in 2020 and 2021 due to COVID.
He was joined on the podium by Jackman, who won gold in the schoolboys' division, while Collins performed well in his sole light heavyweight 80kg youth division bout, bowing out against the eventual champion.
Coach Burton predicted a bright future for Kay in the sport following years of dedication to his training.
"Everyone that has 100 per cent committed to me has won a national title," he said.
"The youth division is where medals start getting hard to win.
"There are fewer divisions then the elites and for Sam to win it in his first year as a bottom-age, after the past two years of lockdown and no competitions when the rest of the country has been active, this proves future he has in the sport."
The 2022 World Youth Boxing Championships will be staged in Alicante from November 13 to 27.
