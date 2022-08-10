Bendigo Advertiser
Samuel Kay bound for Spain after scoring national boxing gold

By Kieran Iles
Updated August 10 2022 - 3:42am, first published 3:22am
A STUNNING first national title win has put Bendigo boxer Samuel Kay on the path to making his international debut later this year.

Local News

