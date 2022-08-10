Well deserved BFNL life membership recognition for 'meticulous' McNaughton

"A STICKLER for detail who would spend hours meticulously completing his various tasks to the highest standard".
That's how the family of Kevin McNaughton remembers his passion for his administrative roles over 26 years with the Golden City and Bendigo football leagues.
And it's that passion and commitment to the competitions that earlier this year was recognised with the late McNaughton, who passed away in December of 2019 aged 78, receiving a coveted BFNL life membership.
"I don't think he ever saw his roles as a hard slog, it really was a labour of love for him," McNaughton's son, Craig, said this week.
"I remember year after year after year him meticulously going through all the information that was coming in, and this was during a time when it was all basically paper-based administration.
"He really enjoyed his football and played for a bit when he was growing up, but the administration side of it was what he really enjoyed and was his strength, so his roles gave him the opportunity to combine both his interests."
McNaughton spent 1976-1981 as the treasurer of the former Golden City Football League.
From 1982-89 McNaughton served as the treasurer of the Bendigo Football League, and then from 1990-95 combined the roles of treasurer and executive officer of the BFL.
From 1996-2001 he reverted back to solely the treasurer role of the league.
"I remember all the results, goalkickers and best players would come in for the firsts, seconds and thirds, ladders, transfers... everything he did required accuracy," Craig said.
"That's all automated now, but it was manual back when Dad was doing it.
"Dad was always a quiet achiever and just happy to be in the background and do the role he was doing and would probably be a bit uncomfortable to be publicly recognised like this.
"But I'm sure he would be proud to be recognised for such a long period of service."
McNaughton's life membership accolade is a particularly proud honour for his wife, Kathleen.
"Mum is super proud of this honour for Dad. She had an administrative background as well and would help him out where she could," McNaughton's daughter Karen Wellington said.
Added Craig: "I often remember Mum typing up letters that would have to be sent out to clubs and so forth.
"Letter typing probably wasn't Dad's favourite part of his roles, so Mum did that in the background the whole way through."
McNaughton was nominated for BFNL life membership by Sandhurst.
"Kevin was always a pleasure to work with and was always exploring opportunities to support clubs, but also seeking chances for them to become more self-sufficient," Sandhurst wrote in its nomination.
"Our club believes Kevin's hard work and commitment was a forerunner to the positive space the league now finds itself in with paid employees."
