Smith Family faces greater demand to keep Bendigo kids in school

The skyrocketing cost of living has seen charity group The Smith Family face greater demand than ever to ensure Bendigo children have the necessary resources to keep attending school.
The Smith Family supports more than 600 primary and secondary school students in the Bendigo region alone through its Learning For Life program.
The program helps cover the cost of essentials such as uniforms, schoolbags and books.
The Smith Family's Victorian general manager Anton Leschen said Learning For Life had been in Bendigo for 20 years, offering these essentials which have made a critical difference in every child's ability to get the most out of their education.
Mr Leschen said a combination of events was now putting even more pressure on every family to make ends meet and send their kids to school.
"We have the Ukraine war, floods up north and we're in the middle of the COVID-19 pandemic which is squeezing everyone," he said.
"Unfortunately, COVID is the great amplifier which is making it tougher for families.
"Rents have gone up, petrol has gone up, you go out and try to buy a lettuce and how much does it cost? It all puts a squeeze on educational costs.
"How does that go for a single mum with six kids living in a rental? Treechangers come in and the family who used to rent the house are evicted and have to find somewhere else."
Mr Leschen said the rising cost of living were forcing families to choose between "heating or eating".
"And when it comes to a school excursion, where does that money come from?" he said.
The Smith Family has found that as living expenses soar this year, schools and families are reporting that:
Mr Leschen said the Learning for Life program helped vulnerable children get to school each day.
It provides support for excursions, devices and uniforms so no one is left behind, as well as offering qualified support workers to help children stay motivated at school, complete their education and go on to TAFE, university and employment.
"Since COVID, we have found children are not going on from primary school and into secondary school and then onto TAFE or uni like they used to," Mr Leschen said.
"The Smith Family has a compulsion to back our kids and we can do that thanks to generous sponsors and donations.
"We are supporting 13,000 kids in Victoria and we will do everything to walk beside these kids."
In light of this, The Smith Family has launched The Big Giveback campaign to raise more than $500,000 to help children overcome the educational challenges they face, and gain the self-belief and skills they need to realise their true potential.
During the month of August, 10 cents from the sale of non-alcoholic drinks made by Asahi Lifestyle Beverages (formerly Schweppes Australia) will be donated to The Smith Family.
More than 10,000 convenience stores, service stations and major chains across Australia are participating, with the sales of such drinks as Solo, Pepsi Max, Gatorade and Lipton Iced Tea contributing to the cause.
Funds raised from The Big Giveback will be critical in helping The Smith Family almost double the reach of its Learning for Life program over the next five years - from 58,000 students to 100,000 students nationally.
Participating students are not only more likely to attend school and do well in their studies, but four in five go on to further education, training or work within a year of leaving the program.
The Smith Family's chief executive officer Doug Taylor said The Big Giveback was launching at the right time.
"When families are facing challenges such as lack of affordable housing and rising food bills, it makes it much harder to support children's education and increases the risk of learning difficulties or disengagement from school altogether," he said.
"At a time when children are still dealing with the impacts of COVID and catching up on missed learning, the ripple effect of these added financial pressures at home could set them back even further."
Australians can get behind The Big Giveback at participating stores or by making a donation online at thebiggiveback.com.au
For more information on participating products and retailers, visit thebiggiveback.com.au
