Smith Family faces greater demand to keep Bendigo kids in school

children are missing out on basic school items, such as uniforms, books and devices needed for learning;

children are coming to school without lunch or not attending because they can't afford lunch;

high petrol prices are preventing families from getting their children to school;

more students are leaving school to work so they can help support their families;

there is an increase in families living in unstable or temporary accommodation (eg camping in friends' yards, staying in caravans or motels), which can significantly impact children's ability to learn; and