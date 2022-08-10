Bendigo Advertiser
Smith Family launches fundraiser for programs to keep Bendigo kids in school

DC
By David Chapman
Updated August 10 2022 - 2:40am, first published 1:00am
Smith Family faces greater demand to keep Bendigo kids in school

The skyrocketing cost of living has seen charity group The Smith Family face greater demand than ever to ensure Bendigo children have the necessary resources to keep attending school.

