Suns share special grand final bond and moment

TECHNICALLY there could only be one winner on FIDA Central Victoria grand final day last Sunday.
But that barely mattered as players from the Bendigo Suns Red and White teams gathered in the middle of Weeroona Oval post-match for a rousing rendition of their club song.
Advertisement
It was a grand final moment likely never seen before and perhaps never to be seen again.
"Have you ever seen that before? Two teams singing the song together after a grand final? said Suns Red coach Mitch Greer.
"It's a great way to finish it - the only way to finish it.
"Most everyone had a smile on their face.
"At the end of the day, we are all one club and we're all winners."
Greer had a little extra cause for celebration after guiding Suns Red to an upset 13-point victory over the previously undefeated Suns White.
A highly accurate Red won 9.2 (56) to 6.7 (43).
It followed plenty of disappointment for all Suns players last year when their grand final was twice postponed before eventually being cancelled due to COVID.
The White team went into the grand final with two wins apiece over Suns White and Kyneton and Rupertswood, which played off in the consolation final.
Rupertswood won the curtain-raiser 14.10 (94) to 9.2 (56).
Reinforcing the inclusive spirit of FIDA (Football Integration Development Association) football, the result paled in significance to participation for both coaches.
"It was great to see everyone turn up and just to see so much enjoyment and fun between all the teams, including Kyneton and Rupertswood," said Greer.
"It was a ripping day.
"It was great to see the weather hold off," added Brodie Biggs, who stood in for the absent Josh Martin as coach of the White team.
"There'd be at least a thousand people here. It's amazing to see and it's all for the players."
Advertisement
Suns Red's upset grand final victory was brilliantly led by Mitchell Lawrence, Hayden Schriber and their general in defence Nick Fitzpatrick.
A gallant Suns White charge was led by Tyler Brereton and James Cain.
"We were the under-dogs and we really hung on to that this week," Greer said.
"I couldn't be more proud of our players - I can't wait to get into Josh (Martin) about it."
READ MORE: Suns out to rule on FIDA grand final day
Advertisement
For Suns Red ruckman Lawrence, a best-on-ground medal came a couple of weeks short of his 23rd birthday on August 25.
He declared the grand final experience as one of the most exciting moments in his life and was rapt to have shared it with so many friends and family on and off the field.
"I can't get the words out of my mouth. To get best on ground in a grand final is literally one of my dreams," he said.
"I've only really just come back to footy - it's only my second year in FIDA footy. The last time I played footy was in juniors in about 2011, so it's been a long time.
"It was a big effort by our team. They (White) were undefeated the whole way through the season, including beating us twice.
"We kept the pressure on them the whole four quarters - it was phenomenal.
Advertisement
"But we're all winners really and regardless of who won, the premiership cup stays in Bendigo."
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.