Stable newcomer Graham hits the ground running

BENDIGO trainer Aileen Vanderfeen's hopes of an improved 2022-23 racing season have scored an instant boost courtesy of a stable newcomer.
Having his first start for Vanderfeen on the Ballarat Synthetic on Tuesday, Graham wasted no time in getting his first win on the board in the 1400-metre maiden.
The four-year-old gelding was formerly trained by Leon and Troy Corstens, but was unplaced in his only previous two starts at Geelong and Ararat in January and February this year.
His new trainer was rapt to see him handle the synthetic at his first attempt, after watching him notch up a solid 1.8-length win over his four rivals.
"We've had a fairly big opinion of him all the way through," Vanderfeen said.
"He trialled at Tatura on a bog track and he didn't really handle it. He carried 80 kilos that day.
"This was better for him.
"He jumps well and he was up on the speed all the way, which was good.
"At the turn, we thought he was pretty well home, so it was pretty exciting."
Vanderfeen envisages a future well beyond 1400-metres and the mile with the son of Host and Wicked Secrets, who has so far impressed her in his relatively short time in Bendigo.
"I saw him online - I really liked his name," she said.
"The Corstens team sent us a nice video of him working and I really liked it.
"I thought he was a stayer in the making."
It was the start to the new season Vanderfeen, who has six horses in work at Bendigo, had been craving.
"We're hoping for better things this season - we only had two winners last season," she said.
"We haven't thought about beyond today (with Graham).
"We were hoping he could win, but you don't know when they come to the synthetic for the first time, whether they are going to handle it or not."
The win came with a bonus as the first Victorian winner for Brazilian-born jockey Bruno Neto.
Vanderfeen couldn't have been happier for the 35-year-old, who has ridden Group and Listed winners in Brazil and also enjoyed stints in England, Ireland and France.
For his part, Neto was 'thrilled' to get his first win in his adopted state.
"It's a big thing and a big day for me," he said.
