Bendigo Advertiser
Home/News/Local News

Stable newcomer Graham hits the ground running

By Kieran Iles
Updated August 9 2022 - 11:05pm, first published 10:33pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Graham, ridden by Bruno Neto, breaks through for his maiden win at Ballarat Synthetic on Tuesday. Picture: PAT SCALA/RACING PHOTOS

BENDIGO trainer Aileen Vanderfeen's hopes of an improved 2022-23 racing season have scored an instant boost courtesy of a stable newcomer.

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Bendigo news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.