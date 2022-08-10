Bendigo Advertiser
On the go Bendigo: three-year-old boy remains critical following near-drowning at Lake Neangar on Sunday

Alex Gretgrix
Lucy Williams
By Alex Gretgrix, and Lucy Williams
Updated August 10 2022 - 9:48pm, first published 3:30am
EMERGENCY: The three-year-old child airlifted to the Royal Children's Hospital on Sunday afternoon after being found unresponsive in Lake Neangar remains in a critical condition. Picture: NONI HYETT

A Royal Children's Hospital spokesperson said the three-year-old boy who was found unresponsive in Lake Neangar on Sunday remains in a critical condition as of Wednesday morning.

