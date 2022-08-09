Police are searching for a missing man known to frequent the Bendigo area.
Hayden, 25 years old, was last seen in Bendigo on Sunday, August 7.
Advertisement
He was last seen on East Lloyd Street in Bendigo.
Anyone with information on Hayden's whereabouts is urged to contact Bendigo police on (03) 5448 1300.
Good morning Bendigo! Health reporter Alex Gretgrix back in the hot seat - or cold if we're talking weather - to bring you the latest news this morning.
If anyone needed a reminder that there's a state election looming, there's been an announcement from the Victorian Greens and another from the Animal Justice Party about candidates looking to make their mark upon the November 26 election.
In sad news, a Victoria Police spokesperson said the body found by a farmer in a paddock at Bunguluke is yet to be formally identified.
Officers have notified the family of missing South Australian woman Colleen South that a body had been discovered in Bunguluke, however was yet to be formally identified.
Tributes continue for the late Olivia Newton-John, following her death in California aged 73.
Ms Newton-John is being remembered as a singer and entertainer, a tireless campaigner for breast cancer support and research and a fierce advocate for animal welfare.
Weather-wise, after a freezing night and a bit of fog, the region is set for a beautiful day to with hardly a cloud in the sky.
According to the Bureau of Meteorology, Bendigo will see a bit of fog in the morning after temperatures of negative one degrees, but that will turn into a sunny day and a top temperature of 13 degrees.
There is a slight chance of a shower and light winds becoming northeasterly and 15 to 20 km/h in the middle of the day before becoming light in the late afternoon.
For other parts of the region, Castlemaine is in for a frosty and foggy day with a 20 per cent chance of rain in the west of the region.
Light winds are set to become north to northeasterly and 15 to 25 km/h in the morning then becoming northeasterly 25 to 35 km/h in the evening.
Overnight temperatures are set to fall to around minus one degree with daytime temperatures reaching between 10 and 13.
In the north of the state, Echuca could see a frosty morning that will turn into a cloudy, but windy day with a top temperature of 15 degrees.
Advertisement
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content:
Journalist based in Bendigo, Victoria, covering health and Buloke and Campaspe Shire news at the Bendigo Advertiser. Contact via alex.gretgrix@austcommunitymedia.com.au
Journalist based in Bendigo, Victoria, covering health and Buloke and Campaspe Shire news at the Bendigo Advertiser. Contact via alex.gretgrix@austcommunitymedia.com.au
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.