Bendigo Advertiser

Change at the top of Bendigo Tennis Association

August 9 2022 - 6:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
CHANGE OF DIRECTION: Former BTA manager James Rouel.

The Bendigo Tennis Association is searching for a new manager after the resignation of James Rouel.

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Bendigo news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.