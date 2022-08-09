Change at the top of Bendigo Tennis Association

The Bendigo Tennis Association is searching for a new manager after the resignation of James Rouel.
Rouel commenced with the BTA in 2018 to run the cafe and functions operations and had been acting general manager since 2019.
"James has been integral to the successes of the BTA over the past three years," BTA president Barry Green said.
"Tennis in Bendigo is going strong thanks to the work effort and leadership of James, including during the difficult times resulting from the recent pandemic.
"While we're sad to see James leave BTA we thank him for his efforts with social and competition tennis as well as the important cafe and functions hosted at the Bendigo Regional Tennis Centre."
Planning for the summer season of tennis is currently underway.
The BTA said new season and current competitions would not be impacted by Rouel's departure.
The BTA committee of management will commence recruitment soon to replace Rouel.
