Games focus shifts to regional Victoria

Victoria 2026's chief executive Jeroen Weimar remains confident the new regional Commonwealth Games model will be a success, despite World Athletics chairman Sebastian Coe questioning the appropriateness of putting the Games' showpiece, the track and field program, an hour-and-a half away from Melbourne in Ballarat at the Mars Stadium.
Mars will be expanded to a 30,000-seat capacity, including 10,000 seats, but Coe told News Limited Birmingham's 37,000-seat stadium was better connected to public transport and hotel accommodation.
Coe did not lobby for athletics to return to the MCG but warned organisers need a solid plan to ensure full houses and good access to the stadium.
Mr Weimar, in Birmingham on Sunday, said each hub would have well-organised transport and scheduling that encouraged spectators to spend the day in one place instead of taking lengthy road trips.
"We will absolutely concentrate on making the hubs work and that's why the hub model for us is really important," Weimar told reporters.
"We will be actively putting a transport solution in place that ensures that people will go to Geelong for the day and will be able to see five or six or seven world-class sports within Geelong.
"We're not realistically going to be encouraging spectators to say 'I'm going to do a morning of Rugby Sevens then an afternoon of swimming' - that would be a very logistically challenging thing for the public to do."
Mr Weimar said 2026 Games organisers would rather have venues packed full of people who were energised and focused, which is why he believes the regional games work really well.
Mr Weimar said organisers were having ongoing conversations with AFL and Formula One about their calendars but stressed they would not move the Games' dates.
There are 16 sports, including six para sports, locked in for Victoria and Weimar anticipated "three or four more" would be added, with Games organisers keen to attract a younger audience.
Shooting Australia is lobbying for Bendigo to host shooting events, to join lawn bowls, netball, squash and weightlifting which have already been allocated to the city for the 2026 Games.
The Wellsford Rifle Range, host of the full-bore rifle competition at the 2006 Commonwealth Games, and the Exhibition and Event Centre at the Bendigo Showgrounds, are proposed venues for the competitions.
Mr Weimer said about 20 international sports federations had expressed interest but sports need to enter their submissions by August 19.
Track cycling was among sports yet to be included in the program but Mr Weimar said there had been conversations with cycling's international governing body, the UCI.
He did not rule out esports, with his team attending the Commonwealth Esports Championships in Birmingham at the weekend.
The Games will be held from March 17-29 across Bendigo, Geelong, Ballarat and Gippsland.
Additional reporting by AAP
