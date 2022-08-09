Bendigo Advertiser
Games focus shifts to regional Victoria

Updated August 9 2022 - 8:17am, first published 5:16am
Victoria 2026's chief executive Jeroen Weimar remains confident the new regional Commonwealth Games model will be a success, despite World Athletics chairman Sebastian Coe questioning the appropriateness of putting the Games' showpiece, the track and field program, an hour-and-a half away from Melbourne in Ballarat at the Mars Stadium.

