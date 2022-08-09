ALL Commonwealth Games roads lead to Victoria now and a strong Bendigo presence was felt in the official handover in Birmingham.
For the first time, the Commonwealth Games baton was handed to First Nations elders representing the next Games' host regions. This contingent included elders from Bendigo, Geelong, Bairnsdale and Ballarat regions, including Rodney Carter to help lead the Games to Dja Dja Wurrung Country.
Former Bendigo lawn bowler Barrie Lester was chosen to receive the Commonwealth Games flag from Federation president Louise Martin before handing it to Victorian Governor, the Honourable Linda Dessau AC.
A Commonwealth Games Australia spokesperson said as a three-time Games representative and four-time medallist, Lester's story was compelling and inspirational.
"He is a champion, on and off the green.
"Born in Bendigo, Barrie spent his childhood and teenage years in regional Victoria, and he has been an outstanding contributor to sport and the community."
It's understood the timing of the decision was to ensure all necessary protocols for the closing ceremony were followed and in line with the Commonwealth Games Federation's timelines, which was well before Bendigo lawn bowler Aaron Wilson won his second successive Commonwealth Games singles gold medal.
Bendigo student Talesha Jones embraced her once in a lifetime opportunity to be involved behind the scenes in the creation of Victoria's component in the closing ceremony as one of four students selected for an internship to develop their skills while helping produce Victoria's part in the flag handover ceremony.
Ms Jones learnt important skills including stage management, administration and event production, and her role was in ceremony administration, scenic ceremony and props.
Victoria 2026's chief executive Jeroen Weimar remains confident the new regional Commonwealth Games model would be a success, despite World Athletics chairman Sebastian Coe questioning the appropriateness of putting the Games' showpiece, the track and field program, an hour and a half away from Melbourne in Ballarat's Mars Stadium.
Mars will be expanded to a 30,000-seat capacity, including 10,000 seats, but Coe told News Limited Birmingham's 37,000-seat Alexander Stadium was better connected to public transport and hotel accommodation.
Coe did not lobby for athletics to return to the MCG but warned organisers need a solid plan to ensure full houses and good access to the stadium, particularly with media and officials likely to stake the bulk of accommodation.
Weimar, in Birmingham on Sunday, said each hub would have well-organised transport and scheduling that encouraged spectators to spend the day in one place instead of taking lengthy road trips.
"We will absolutely concentrate on making the hubs work and that's why the hub model for us is really important," Weimar told reporters.
"We will be actively putting a transport solution in place that ensures that people will go to Geelong for the day and will be able to see five or six or seven world-class sports within Geelong.
"We're not realistically going to be encouraging spectators to say 'I'm going to do a morning of Rugby Sevens then an afternoon of swimming' - that will be a very logistically challenging thing for the public to do."
Mr Weimar said 2026 Games organisers would rather have venues packed full of people that are energised and focused, which is why he believes the regional games work really well.
Weimar said organisers were having ongoing conversations with AFL and Formula One about their calendars but stressed they would not move the Games dates.
There are 16 sports, including six para sports, locked in for Victoria and Weimar anticipated "three or four more" would be added, with Games organisers keen to attract a younger audience.
Weimer said around 20 international sports federations had expressed interest but sports need to enter their submissions by August 19.
Track cycling was among sports yet to be included in the program but Weimar said there had been conversations with cycling's international governing body, the UCI.
Weimar also did not rule out esports, with his team attending the Commonwealth Esports Championships in Birmingham on the weekend.
The Games will be held from March 17-29 across Bendigo, Geelong, Ballarat and Gippsland.
