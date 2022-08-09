Bats continue good form in Athletics Victoria XCR series

THE unbeaten streak for Bendigo Bats in women's division four and men's division four in Athletics Victoria's cross-country series has kept rolling on.
Athletes ran the roads on Sunday in the Lakeside 10km or 3km around Albert Park Lake in South Melbourne.
The Bats' line-up of Virignia McCormick, Ingrid Woodward and Alice Wilkinson ran times of 35.07, 38.44 and 38.57 in the 10km to be eighth, 39th and 48th in the division four standings.
Bendigo scored 91 points to be the top team from Mornington, 210; and Box Hill, 303.
In men's premier division the Bats were third behind St Stephens and Western Athletics.
Best for the Bats were Nathan Stoate, 6th in 29.51; Brady Threlfall, 11th in 30.08; and Matt Buckell, 18th in 30.43.
Bendigo Region was also represented in the men's premier division by Archie Reid, 42nd in 31.30; Jamie Cook, 60th in 32.15; and Glenn McMillan, 82nd in 33.08.
Points tallies were St Stephens, 117, Western, 133; and Bendigo, 219.
In men's division four, Luke Crameri marked his first XCR race in 14 years by clocking a time of 33.34 to be 93rd.
The Bats added to their unbeaten run through the feats of Stephen van Rees, 33.51; Matt Heislers, 34.46; Rory Flanagan, 36.11; and Jake Delaney, 36.24.
The division five women's team of Vanessa Bull 43.31, Anna Mulquiny 45.02, Juliet Heahleah 47.02, and Anne Buckley 48.56, was fourth.
In men's division seven, Bendigo was third and fifth.
Times for the Bats were Andrew Creer 36.30, Luke Millard 37.19, Phil Noden 37.34, Darren Hartland 37.50, Nick McDermott 38.28, Matt Schepisi 38.29, Greg Hilson 40.50, David Heislers 41.40, Kelvin Niblett 42.28, Trevor Kelly 43.26, Chris Timewell 43.55, Mike Bieleny dnf.
Bendigo was 7th, 13th and 33rd in the 40-plus men's class and third in 50-plus men.
Tullie Rowe ran the 10km in 38.28 to be fifth in the under-20s.
Mason Woodward ran his first 10km race in 38.59 to be 12th in the under-18s event.
In the 3km races, Phoebe Lonsdale and Tully Lang were 7th and 15th in the under-18s, and Ebony Woodward was 20th in the under-16s race.
Round eight in XCR22 will be in Ballarat on August 20 starting from Windmill Drive, Lake Wendouree.
The 6km will start at 1.30pm and 15km showdown at 2.30pm.
