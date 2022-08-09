Bendigo Advertiser
Home/News/Local News

Floating artworks drift through for public display at Kennington Reservoir

DC
By David Chapman
August 9 2022 - 12:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
ART IN MOTION: Part of the floating artwork on display at Kennington Reservoir during August. Pictures: NONI HYETT

Kennington is the location of a moving art display this month which includes everything from floating sculptures and hanging fabric installation to decorated trees.

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
DC

David Chapman

Deputy editor

Local News

Get the latest Bendigo news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.