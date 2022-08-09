Kennington is the location of a moving art display this month which includes everything from floating sculptures and hanging fabric installation to decorated trees.
Commissioned by the City of Greater Bendigo, local artists Yvonne George, Andre Sardone, Roz Effenberg, Sharon Greenaway and Troy Firebrace have created works linked to the ideas of physical and emotional movement and connection in art.
Advertisement
Titled Kinetic: Art That Moves, the display is on show at Kennington Reservoir throughout August.
OTHER NEWS: Farmer finds body in paddock near Wycheproof
City Creative Communities Coordinator Maree Tonkin said it was an exciting new public installation which complemented Kennington Reservoir's natural beauty.
"Kinetic: Art That Moves is a wonderful project where the artists draw inspiration from the flora, the movement of water, natural elements and beauty to create a series of installations," Ms Tonkin said.
"Kinetic comes from the Greek word kintikos, meaning 'of motion'. Art can move us in both emotional and physical ways.
"It prompts people to consider what we see, hear, feel, touch, experience when we are moved by art."
She said the city council invited professional public artists in March to be considered for the multi-site temporary public art project.
Ms Tonkin said sustainability and care for local landscapes were at the forefront of all the designs for the art created for the project.
"Kinetic brings together floating sculptures, fabric and decorated trees to create thought-provoking installations with recycled materials being used for some installations," she said.
"The works can be seen throughout daylight hours during August and I encourage people to enjoy these unique artworks as they walk or cycle around the reservoir."
Troy Firebrace's artworks are co-created by children who attend Shine Bright Kennington Kindergarten and assisted by the city's First Nations Arts Officer Janet Bromley.
The students created weaving along the kindergarten fence line and assisted Mr Firebrace who painted a series of dead trees found near the kindergarten adjoining the bushland.
Mr Firebrace said the artwork represented the sharing of knowledge from elders to the next generation.
"The large tree stumps along the footpath represents the elders," he said.
"Their mighty stature above ground level draws your attention, underground, their roots support the earth along the edges of the waterways, holding together the stories of Country.
"A chandelier sculpture amongst the water represents the next generation. As they grow, nourished by the water they receive support from the elders who have come before them."
Advertisement
Andre Sardone said natural elements at the reservoir inspired his floating artworks.
"I am excited by this opportunity to create two public sculptures made from waste materials that float, activated by the wind and movement of the water," he said.
"I have used degassed professionally cleansed gas bottles, elements cut from washing machines, plastic and bottles in my work."
Yvonne George said her Infinity installation was made from recycled materials using re-purposed swimming pool noodles, foil and solar powered fairy lights.
"The infinity symbol represents balance, focus, harmony and peace along with many other meanings," Ms George said.
Advertisement
Roz Effenberg was inspired by Japanese textile and re-used existing materials in her installation to give them a new life and keep them out of landfill.
"This installation is hand dyed indigo/Shibori silk panels flanked by denim strips that were seams salvaged from old jeans," she said.
Sharon Greenaway said she was inspired by the fleeting seasons of local flora for her photographic installation.
"These artworks serve to enhance and encourage enjoyment and appreciation of what the flora of Kennington Reservoir and the bush offers," Ms Greenaway said.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content:
Advertisement
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.