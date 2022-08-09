Greater Bendigo has recorded 132 additional COVID infections overnight.
According to the Victorian Department of Health, the total number of active cases in the municipality is currently sitting at 822.
The majority of the new infections were linked to the 3550, 3551, 3555, 3556 postcodes. Heathcote reported four new infections in the last 24 hours.
Bendigo Health has confirmed staff are caring for 36 COVID patients in hospital, 10 of those in its respiratory ward.
There are currently no patients in ICU.
Staff are monitoring and caring for 86 people in its Hospital in the Home program.
Elsewhere in the state, both Buloke Shire and the Central Goldfields Shire recorded one and five new infections respectively, while Gannawarra and Loddon had 12 and seven each.
Campaspe Shire (32), Mount Alexander (17) and the Macedon Ranges (64) also saw additional infections.
These number come as Victoria's daily COVID-19 cases were on the slight rise on Tuesday afternoon.
The new data takes Victoria's active cases to 40,001.
Currently, there are 673 people in hospital due to COVID-19 with 32 in intensive care and six on ventilators.
Sadly, 44 COVID-related deaths were recorded.
A car fire that broke out on Tuesday morning in Marong is currently being investigated by police.
Emergency services responded to a report of a car fire at 9.22am.
A CFA spokesperson said three trucks were on scene by 9.45am and the four-wheel drive vehicle on fire was extinguished by 9.51am.
The spokesperson confirmed police arrived on the scene at a similar time.
The owner of the car has been contacted by police.
Over the next four to six weeks, every Victorian who presents for a free RAT or PCR test will receive a free box of N95 or KN95 masks.
Recipients of the masks will also receive instructions on how best to wear them to reduce transmission.
Face masks can stop viruses spreading in the air when people talk, cough, sneeze and laugh, which lowers the chance of spreading or catching COVID-19 and other respiratory diseases.
The rollout is designed to protect most vulnerable members of our community, healthcare workers, and help reduce transmission of COVID-19 and other respiratory diseases.
"Providing masks free of charge to those who need them most will help them protect themselves, their loved ones, and Victoria's hardworking healthcare workers," Premier Daniel Andrews said.
The Premier and Health Minister Mary-Anne Thomas announced that more than three million masks will be handed out to the community through testing sites, community health services, and the public transport network.
Masks will be distributed through some of Victoria's community organisations including at multicultural, multifaith events and Aboriginal gatherings, and a number of disability service providers.
Masks will also be made available at PTV hubs, and staffed train stations while authorised officers and some V/Line conductors will carry masks with them to hand out as needed.
Good morning Bendigo! Health reporter Alex Gretgrix back in the hot seat - or cold if we're talking weather - to bring you the latest news this morning.
Firstly, incredibly sad news with the death of Australian entertainment icon Olivia Newton-John, aged 73.
The Birmingham Commonwealth Games closing ceremony is underway, and we should all keep an eye out for a special appearance from former Bendigo lawn bowler Barrie Lester, as Birmingham passes the baton to regional Victoria and the 2026 Games.
Indigenous leaders from across regional Victoria, including the Dja Dja Wurrung's Rodney Carter are also expected to play a significant role in the handover.
After a freezing night and a bit of fog, the region is set for a beautiful day tomorrow with hardly a cloud in the sky.
According to the Bureau of Meteorology, Bendigo will see a bit of fog in the morning after temperatures of negative one degrees, but that will turn into a sunny day and a top temperature of 14 degrees.
For other parts of the region, Castlemaine is in for a frosty and foggy morning too, but an ultimately sunny day after.
Overnight temperatures falling to around minus one degrees with daytime temperatures reaching between 11 and 14.
In the north of the state, Echuca could see a frosty morning that will turn into a sunny and windy day with a top temperature of 15 degrees.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.