UPDATE: Police have located the second man who escaped from Malmsbury Youth Justice Centre on Saturday night.
Shamus Tuohy, 22, was arrested by Fugitive Squad members at a Corio motel at 8.30pm on Monday.
Advertisement
Officers said he was taken into custody without incident and would face Geelong Magistrates' Court on Tuesday, before being returned to custody.
He also faces additional charges of theft of motor vehicle, theft, escape lawful custody and criminal damage.
This second arrest follows an incident where two men broke out of the Mollison Street facility about 11.30pm on Saturday.
Police said they would like to thank the community for their assistance with the investigation.
EARLIER: A 19-year-old who allegedly escaped from the Malmsbury Youth Justice Centre has faced the Ballarat Magistrates' Court.
Matthew Piscopo was arrested on Monday morning after allegedly breaking out of the prison with a co-accused.
He was arrested by police at a house in Ballarat on Monday morning.
On Monday afternoon, he faced the Ballarat Magistrates' Court from the dock, making no application for bail.
Police prosecutor Senior Constable Jack Fletcher told the court investigations into the alleged escape were under way, including seeking CCTV footage from nearby businesses, and whether any further offences were committed before Piscopo's capture.
The circumstances of his alleged escape, including any damage to the justice centre, vehicles and associates, is also under investigation.
Piscopo was sentenced in July to 10 months in prison as a 19-year-old, and was moved from Fulham Correctional Centre near Sale to the Malmsbury Youth Justice Centre as he was found suitable as a young offender.
Representatives from Youth Justice opposed Piscopo returning to Malmsbury, stating he had "disturbed the good order" of the centre by his alleged offending.
Piscopo himself also requested to be returned to adult custody, with Magistrate Ron Saines approving the application, which must now go to the Youth Parole Board.
Piscopo faces a single charge of escaping custody, and will return to court in September.
His co-accused Shamus Touhy, 22, remains at large.
Now just one tap with our new app. Digital subscribers now have the convenience of faster news, right at your fingertips with the Bendigo Advertiser.
Advertisement
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.