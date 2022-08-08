Bendigo City crashes Waves in State League Five

Bendigo City FC's best day in front of goal for the season helped lift the team to fourth place on the State League Five West ladder with two rounds remaining.
Bendigo City put eight goals past Surfside Waves on home turf on Sunday in an emphatic 8-2 victory.
The Waves, who are on the bottom of the table, shocked Bendigo by opening the scoring after just six minutes.
Playing coach Greg Thomas sparked Bendigo by levelling the scores in the 15th minute.
Eight minutes later the home side had another three goals on the board.
The Waves added their second and the teams went to half-time with the score 4-2.
Daniel Purdy and Sam Pitson caused havoc after the break, with Purdy scoring twice to complete his hat-trick and Pitson added his second goal.
Thomas' second goal of the match in the 78th minute completed the scoring.
Bendigo City rounds out the season with tough games against West Point (fifth) and Balmoral (third).
The Bendigo City reserves won 4-0 on Sunday to move into second place on the ladder - three points behind Melton Phoenix.
