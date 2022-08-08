Bendigo Advertiser

Bendigo City crashes Waves in State League Five

Updated August 8 2022 - 9:21am, first published 6:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Greg Thomas scores twice for Bendigo City.

Bendigo City FC's best day in front of goal for the season helped lift the team to fourth place on the State League Five West ladder with two rounds remaining.

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Bendigo news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.