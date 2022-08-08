BFNL: Chapman confident future is bright for Kyneton

Whatever the result is in this weekend's BFNL season-defining clash with Sandhurst, Kyneton coach Paul Chapman is confident the Tigers are well-placed to make further progress in 2023.
The Tigers, who need to defeat Sandhurst at the QEO to basically seal a finals berth, are one of a number of teams this season that haven't had a great deal of luck with injuries in 2022.
They've been forced to throw some young players in at the deep end and Chapman has been impressed with what he's witnessed.
"At the start of the year I thought there were going to be four, five or six players stiff to miss out on senior games each week, but it just hasn't worked out that way,'' Chapman said.
"We haven't got to that point this year where we've had our strongest team.
"Through the injuries we've been able to give opportunities to other players. We had four under-18 players in the senior team on Saturday (against Eaglehawk), so I thought it was a gutsy win.
"The young boys stood up really well under pressure in a really big game for the club. From a developmental point of view we feel as though we've ticked a few boxes."
The Tigers won't take any risks with Rhys Magin for the Sandhurst game.
Magin didn't play the second half of Saturday's win over Eaglehawk because of hamstring tightness.
The veteran has kicked 64 goals for the season, including a six-goal haul against Sandhurst in round eight.
"We're hoping Rhys can get himself up to play, but if he's not right we won't send him out there,'' Chapman said.
"Yes, it's an important game, but if he's not right, and plays, and then hurts himself early...we'll be one man down against a quality team and that makes it tough for us in such a big game."
The Tigers will have some selection headaches, with in-form Bendigo Pioneers' midfielder Ben Cameron likely to return.
"We're a chance to get Ben Cameron, Bailey McGee and Louis Thompson back, but it looks like Ned O'Sullivan is going to struggle to get back this season,'' Chapman said.
"Through concussion and hamstring injuries he's probably only played five games this season. It's frustrating for him because he's a quality player."
Sandhurst could also welcome back an in-form Pioneers' star for the mini elimination final.
Harvey Gallagher, fresh from a best on ground performance at NAB League level, will play for the Dragons if not selected by Carlton's VFL team.
Key forward Matt Thornton won't play for the Dragons. He doesn't return from overseas until next week.
