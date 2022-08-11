DETAILS:
Bed 3 | Bath 2 | Car 2
Advertisement
$595,000 - $650,000
LAND: 637sqm
AGENCY: PRD Real Estate Bendigo
AGENTS: Matt Ingram 0448 998 505 and Reuben Meyer 0447 798 496
INSPECT: Saturday 10.45 - 11.15am
An ideal start for young families, or a sound investment with attractive yield, this immaculate single-level home is on a good-sized block in a popular district.
Looking for a new home this weekend? Check out the open homes waiting to welcome you by clicking on the tab on the map here.
The layout features an inviting formal lounge that flows to a galley-style kitchen with a 900mm-wide cooking appliance. Handy to the kitchen is a spacious dining zone with a wood-burning heater. A highlight at this home is the sheltered and generous alfresco, which overlooks a sun-drenched northerly garden.
More features at this new listing are ducted heating, evaporative cooling, two garden sheds and dual side access for your trailer and caravan. The garage is cleverly converted to a games room, switch it back it you prefer.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.