Bendigo Pioneers' duo invited to AFL Draft Combine

Bendigo Pioneers duo Noah Long and Jason Gillbee have been invited to October's AFL Draft Combine.
67 players from across Australia earned invitations to the three-day Combine via nominations from AFL clubs.
Pioneers' coach Danny O'Bree said Long's selection was a reward for effort and persistence.
"Noah had a really compromised season in 2021,'' O'Bree said of the Echuca-raised midfielder/defender.
"After the under-17 Vic Country game in Bendigo he had a heap of trouble with his knee and that took him out of action for about eight months.
"It's a credit to him that he's stuck at it, used a lot of cross-training methods and got himself up to really good condition at the start of this season.
"We were really excited to unleash him in round one this year and then he copped a really bad collar-bone injury. He broke it in three places and had to undergo surgery and missed another 10 weeks of footy.
"His first game back was the Vic Country under-18 trials. He got better through the under-18 championships and he's got some continuity into his footy through APS footy with Geelong Grammar.
"Full credit to him, his resilience has been outstanding. We're looking forward to him coming back into our side for our next game."
Gillbee, from Balranald, played well for the Allies at the recent national under-18 championships.
"Jason is an AFL Academy member and unfortunately he suffered concussion in one of the championship games with the Allies,'' O'Bree said of the versatile defender.
"He missed a bit of footy in the past seven weeks and then came back into our side at the weekend and injured his knee halfway through the third quarter when he'd already picked up 20 possessions.
"Hopefully, that injury is not too bad and he doesn't miss any more footy.
"He had a big pre-season this year and his 2km time-trial will be his strength at the Draft Combine."
The remainder of the Pioneers' squad will be hoping their names are called when invitations are announced for the state-based draft combine.
Vic Country invitees to the national Draft Combine: Jaxon Binns (Dandenong Stingrays), Hugh Bond (GWV Rebels), Coby Burgiel (Gippsland Power), Aaron Cadman (GWV Rebels), Jhye Clark (Geelong Falcons), Brayden George (Murray Bushrangers), Oliver Hollands (Murray Bushrangers), Bailey Humphrey (Gippsland Power), Henry Hustwaite (Dandenong Stingrays), Max Knobel (Gippsland Power), Jacob Konstanty (Gippsland Power), Noah Long (Bendigo Pioneers), Toby McMullin (Sandringham Dragons), Caleb Mitchell (Murray Bushrangers), Olivier Northam (Geelong Falcons), Jack O'Sullivan (Oakleigh Chargers), Mitch Szybkowski (Dandenong Stingrays), Cooper Vickery (Gippsland Power), James Van Es (GWV Rebels).
NSW invitees to the Draft Combine: Jason Gillbee (Bendigo Pioneers), Nick Madden (GWS Academy), Harry Rowston (GWS Academy).
The Pioneers have this weekend off and return to NAB League action on Sunday, July 21 against the Murray Bushrangers at the QEO in the final round of the home and away season.
