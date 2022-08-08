Bendigo Advertiser
Bendigo Pioneers' duo invited to AFL Draft Combine

By Adam Bourke
Updated August 8 2022 - 7:04am, first published 7:00am
Jason Gillbee is one of two Pioneers' players invited to the AFL Draft Combine.

Bendigo Pioneers duo Noah Long and Jason Gillbee have been invited to October's AFL Draft Combine.

