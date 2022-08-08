FOOTY fan and comedian Cody Jones has created a parody of his favourite commentators for a new comedy series.
The Commentary Dream Team is an audio production in the style of Billy Birmingham's The Twelfth Man, which proved an inspiration for Jones.
Advertisement
Jones was a fan of The Twelfth man as a teenager and has enjoyed creating his own football-based world.
Read more:
"Through my teenage years, I was just listening to it every night and the last couple of years I started listening to The Twelfth Man again," he said.
"It's pretty cool to be able to create this whole world. Just one man doing several voices."
Jones impersonates commentary icons Jonathan brown, Matthew Richardson, Bruce McAveney, Dennis Cometti, Brian Taylor and Dermott Brereton among others.
"This particular episode is called Browny's Big Break," he said. "I want to eventually have like a number of different shows like The Twelfth Man did but this initial one is going to be a three part series.
"I've been mucking around with Browny's voice for the last couple of years with my brother and the old man. We all do him simultaneously - Dad's a bit of an impressionist himself and Riley, my brother, still swears that he has a better Jonathan Brown than me, but I'm willing to put it out on the internet."
Jones' impersonations started on TikTok and have proved popular with former Port Adelaide player Kane Cornes even tuning in.
"It's had a bit of traction on Tik Tok and and I wanted to see what else we can do with it," he said. "Kane Cornes popped up and gave it the thumbs up. He's impossible to impress.
"My brother helped me with the script and I've got all the recording equipment at home sort of collecting dust.
"As it started to come together, I thought it was sounding alright."
Jones said he focuses on the characteristics of each commentator to create his impersonation.
"There's some fun you can have with Dennis Cometti and with his articulation," he said.
"Dermott Brereton we know just waffles on for ages. There's a lot of fun to be had with that. So there's these nuances that they all have that you can really milk."
Jones is also a stand-up comic but said he has enjoyed focusing on recorded material.
Advertisement
"It's good to have something that you don't have to wait for the show," he said.
"You can just go out there and pick up the phone and do an impression and all of a sudden you've got an audience instead of having to wait for that gig and hoping that 30 or 50 people show up to the show.
"I'm actually enjoying it a bit more at the minute and stand up."
To listen to Cody Jones' Commentary Dream Team log on to YouTube or Spotify.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content:
Advertisement
Chris has been with the Bendigo Advertiser for more than 10 years. He has great passion for the performing arts and is very supportive of the Bendigo live music scene. Outside of the news world Chris plays golf and, regardless of the result, loves watching St Kilda play in the AFL. He loves community theatre and has performed on stage with the Bendigo Theatre Company and worked with Baldrick himself, Tony Robinson. Story tips: chris.pedler@austcommunitymedia.com.au
Chris has been with the Bendigo Advertiser for more than 10 years. He has great passion for the performing arts and is very supportive of the Bendigo live music scene. Outside of the news world Chris plays golf and, regardless of the result, loves watching St Kilda play in the AFL. He loves community theatre and has performed on stage with the Bendigo Theatre Company and worked with Baldrick himself, Tony Robinson. Story tips: chris.pedler@austcommunitymedia.com.au
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.