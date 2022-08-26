A chance to take up an Agriculture Victoria grant five years ago has paid off handsomely for one farmer battling the harsh effects of an ever changing Australian climate.
Since Peter Gibson introduced stock containment yards, his Merino flock have thrived to produce the results other sheep farmers could only dream of.
Mr Gibson runs 1500 ewes and a similar amount of lambs on his 1000-hectare property located halfway between Boort and Wedderburn.
A series of dry springs which led into long hot summers without the cover of feed over the paddocks prompted Mr Gibson to consider alternatives to get the sheep off the pastures.
It was at that point Mr Gibson saw the department equivalent to Agriculture Victoria had announced a series of grants which the fifth generation farmer decided to take advantage of.
With the funding, he was able to construct two 50m x 50m yards to house his flock and allow pasture to grow in the paddocks.
"I hold less than 100 in each - the younger sheep not the adults," Mr Gibson said.
"The yards are built around an old house site and old peppercorn plantations so there's plenty of shade. It's quite pleasant in the middle of the summer there."
Using the yards has proven a winner for not only the farmer but the sheep as well.
"Honestly I wouldn't have done it if I didn't get the grant - and it's one of the better things I did," Mr Gibson said.
"It gets the stock off paddocks in the dry months and stops the land degradation.
"And the sheep not only survive, but thrive. They're not walking around aimlessly in the heat looking for something to eat which means they're not burning off energy.
"It's amazing how much weight they actually do put on in a week. I think we're up roughly about the 300 grams a week and they are quite comfortable doing it.
"They're just sitting around getting fat. I liken it to a holiday on a cruise ship. All you do is eat and do nothing and you gain weight so easily."
There is some activities for the sheep so they don't get bored, with Mr Gibson having put in logs and stumps in the yard for the flock to play around on.
Mr Gibson said with no sheep walking and trampling on light stubbles in the paddock, it allows growth to occur.
"If and when you do get autumn break or whenever it comes, gives paddocks a chance to get away with the ground cover," he said.
"If sheep get on it, it won't get away. If you get the timing right, you'll end up with enough cover for the start of the season.
"When they've got a bit of dry matter to hold the moisture in and paddocks aren't wind-blown, swept, and shiny looking they recover really quickly."
Mr Gibson described the yards as "another tool in the toolbox" for farmers dealing with climate variability.
"It may not get used that often, but there's the opportunity as a fall-back to use it if need be," he said.
"Fortunately the last three to four years we haven't needed to use them. We've had some very kind summers. Previous to that the yards were getting a lot of use."
Mr Gibson said if asked, he would recommend the use of stock containment yards to other farmers.
However, there is a catch.
"The biggest downfall is it is a lot of work," Mr Gibson said. "It is labour intensive.
"Each mob go through two large square bales of hay every three to four days and the self-feeders every four to five days.
"So you always have to be there checking on feed and water. And you need good clean fresh water - and in abundance."
Agriculture Victoria land management extension officer Martin Hamilton said farmers were doing well in adapting to climate change and dry seasonal conditions.
"They really do deserve some credit here, because they're already doing a lot," Mr Hamilton said.
"And by installing a stock containment area, you'll be doing something for yourself as well as your livestock and your pastures."
