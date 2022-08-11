DETAILS:
Bed 5 | Bath 3 | Car 2
PRICE: Contact agent
LAND: 1859sqm
AGENCY: Bendigo Ballarat Real Estate
AGENT: Jen Wallace 0407 867 839
INSPECT: By appointment
A landmark property in a prized location offers a unique opportunity to enjoy estate-style living with proximity to the city and a wide range of essential services.
Garvin, circa 1930, is a substantial residence with English Tudor features and popular art-deco details throughout.
It is the centrepiece of a spacious allotment measuring more than 1850 square metres with lush lawns and a private tennis court for family fun.
Entering the residence, an anteroom unfolds to a reception foyer, which is an impressive introduction to the formal lounge. Further living options include a versatile sitting room as well as open-style family living with renovated kitchen.
The contemporary kitchen has 28 pot drawers, a well-appointed appliance cupboard, an 1100mm-wide Falcon cooker and pantry storage with automatic lighting.
The palatial main bedroom suite offers a walk-in robe, sumptuous drapes and heritage leadlight windows. On the upper level are three additional bedrooms including a guest room with ensuite.
More features throughout the residence are Bosch dishwasher, custom lighting, hydronic heating and integrated heating and refrigerated cooling.
Behind floor-to-ceiling wall panelling is a built-in bar. The original bathroom tiles are very special - and in exceptional condition. Dormer window, geometric ceiling patterns and a gently curved fireplace are further art-deco treasures in this much-loved family home.
English-style gardens are host to hedges, sweeping lawn, deciduous trees and evergreen favourites. Alfresco living is underneath a wide verandah or on the paved terrace with a pergola roof.
The property has a tennis court, in-ground sprinkler system, rainwater storage, garaging and a 6 x 4-metre powered shed. Dual access is available to the property via Michael Street and onsite parking caters for up to five vehicles.
Land size, dual access and the tennis court present potential for future subdivision with council approval.
A grand home and a fine example of 1930s style, structure, craft and glamour.
It's in the heart of Kennington, just a 15-minute walk from the city with nearby facilities including schools, university, shops, sport and recreation.
Visit www.bendigoballaratrealestate.com.au to see the photo gallery and floorplans. Take a virtual tour.
