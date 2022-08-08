Fighting Miners cap off year on high-note with win over Chargers

Finals might be out of the picture, but that didn't stop the Bendigo Fighting Miners from finishing off their season with a commanding victory over the Melbourne Chargers.
Miners didn't hold back on Saturday at Orrong Park in their mammoth 74-point thrashing of the Chargers, final result 86-12.
Advertisement
Sport news:
The victory was a full-team effort with 14 scored tries and eight conversions coming from eight different players which was led by Iowane Ratawake whose three tries brought his season total to eighteen, two short of scoring 100 from just tries.
Scorers: I. Ratawake (3), B. Valoia (2), M. Situlia (2), D. Gudge, U. Duguni, J. Morton, M. Gudge, R.Taylor, U. Navia, M. Ser tries; D. McDonald, M. Gould, M. Gudge, I. Ratawake, M. Situlia, U. Vunivalu, R. Taylor and D. Gudge.
Unfortunately the win wasn't enough to lift the Miners (5-1-7) back into the picture for finals.
However, overall the club is pleased with the team's improvements during the progression of the regular home-and-away season.
In the final six games they notched three wins and a draw - which included victories over Brimbank, regional rival Ballarat and a draw with the minor premier Cerberus.
More sport:
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.